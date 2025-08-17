Home / Cricket / News / Ashwin clarifies Brevis comments, Calls CSK signing a masterstroke

Ashwin clarifies Brevis comments, Calls CSK signing a masterstroke

Ashwin's previous comments, made during a video on his YouTube channel, had stirred controversy after he hinted that CSK were willing to pay extra to secure Brevis during IPL 2025.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has cleared the air regarding his remarks on Dewald Brevis’ mid-season addition to the Chennai Super Kings squad, emphasizing that his focus was solely on the young South African’s batting prowess and not the financial aspects of the signing.
 
Ashwin’s previous comments, made during a video on his YouTube channel, had stirred controversy after he hinted that CSK were willing to pay extra to secure Brevis during IPL 2025. The speculation led the franchise to issue a formal clarification.
 
“My intention was to highlight Brevis’ outstanding batting ability, not the amount he was signed for,” Ashwin said in a follow-up video. “Every IPL player is bound by a contract with both the franchise and the league. If anything was out of line, it wouldn’t have been approved.”
 
Ashwin went on to call Brevis a rare talent, adding, “Injury replacements are common in the IPL. The key is how franchises utilize the flexibility within the rules. If you’re a CSK or South Africa fan, you should be thrilled about Brevis.” 
 
CSK responded to the media buzz with a statement affirming that Brevis' recruitment followed all official protocols. “Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken during the signing of Dewald Brevis as a replacement player in IPL 2025 complied fully with the league’s rules and regulations,” read the statement.
 
The franchise further explained that Brevis was signed in April 2025 for INR 2.2 crore, the same fee originally allotted to Gurjapneet Singh, who was ruled out due to injury.
 
Ashwin also addressed the need for transparency, saying, “In today’s environment, even correct actions require clarification because of widespread speculation. Neither the player, the franchise, nor the league has done anything wrong.”
 
Praising the impact Brevis has had so far, Ashwin described the signing as a masterstroke. “CSK have struck gold. He’s in top form, clearing the ropes with ease. He’s a brutal hitter, especially against spin—an excellent addition to the team,” he said.

