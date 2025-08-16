BCCI introduces 'Serious Injury Replacement' rule post Pant injury

In a groundbreaking move ahead of the 2025–26 domestic season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has updated its playing conditions to include a ’Serious Injury Replacement’ provision for multi-day matches. This decision follows high-profile injuries such as Rishabh Pant’s fractured toe and Chris Woakes’s shoulder injury during the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy series.

What does the new rule say?

Under this rule, if a player suffers a serious injury during play, within the official playing area and due to an external blow resulting in fracture, deep cut, or dislocation, he may be replaced by another player, subject to procedure and approval. The substitute must be a like-for-like replacement, similar to concussion substitutes.

Decision-Making and Replacement Protocol ALSO READ: USA cricket team qualify for U19 Men's Cricket World Cup next year On-field umpires will determine the severity of injury and eligibility for replacement, consulting with the BCCI Match Referee and/or a medical professional. A formal request must be submitted by the team manager, identifying the injured player, the incident timing, and the proposed replacement. The replacement usually must come from players nominated at the toss. However, if the injured individual is a wicket-keeper and none is on that list, an exception may be granted. The Match Referee will approve replacements only if they do not confer an excessive advantage to the team. The new substitute inherits all disciplinary status, warnings, suspensions, of the injured player. The referee may also impose conditions to maintain competitive integrity. Once approved, the injured player is fully ruled out for the remainder of the match, and both players will be officially credited with participation