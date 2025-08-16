Home / Cricket / News / Short run to single ball rule: BCCI announces key domestic rule changes

Short run to single ball rule: BCCI announces key domestic rule changes

According to the new clause, if a deliberate short run is identified, the captain of the fielding team will choose which of the two batters remains on strike for the following delivery.

BCCI rule change
BCCI rule change
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Traditionally, when batters intentionally run short to retain strike, particularly in T20 formats, the penalty has included disallowing the run, awarding five penalty runs to the fielding side, and a potential post-match hearing with the referee. The updated rule takes this further.
 
According to the new clause, if a deliberate short run is identified, the captain of the fielding team will choose which of the two batters remains on strike for the following delivery.
 
This rule aims to prevent manipulation of strike and curb unfair advantage. However, if a batter aborts a run mid-way without intent to deceive or gain advantage, the umpires may use discretion and avoid penalization.
 
Detailed Short Run Rule (Clause 18.5.2):
 
  • If a deliberate short run is identified, the umpire will:
  • Disallow any runs taken on the delivery
  • Award five penalty runs to the fielding team
  • Signal No Ball or Wide if applicable
  • Request the fielding captain to decide the next striker
  • Update the scorers accordingly
 
Notify both captains and, if necessary, report the incident to the match referee. Additionally, any relevant five-run penalties unrelated to protective helmets may also be enforced. 
 
'Retired – Out' Status Reinforced
 
Another key update concerns batters retiring mid-innings. As per the revised regulation, if a batter retires for any reason outside of injury or external interruption, he will be immediately deemed ‘Retired–out’. Crucially, such a player cannot return to bat, even with the opposing captain’s permission. This rule is now applicable across all formats of domestic cricket.
 
Single Ball Rule in 50-Over Games
 
The BCCI has also aligned with the ICC’s recent ODI rule tweak to use only one ball after 34 overs. This change, intended to reintroduce reverse swing into the game, will be implemented in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
 
Teams will use two new balls from each end for the first 34 overs. After that, one ball will be chosen for the remaining overs, while the other will be added to the pool of replacement balls.
 



Cricket News BCCI

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

