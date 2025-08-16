Short run to single ball rule: BCCI announces key domestic rule changes

Traditionally, when batters intentionally run short to retain strike, particularly in T20 formats, the penalty has included disallowing the run, awarding five penalty runs to the fielding side, and a potential post-match hearing with the referee. The updated rule takes this further.

According to the new clause, if a deliberate short run is identified, the captain of the fielding team will choose which of the two batters remains on strike for the following delivery.

This rule aims to prevent manipulation of strike and curb unfair advantage. However, if a batter aborts a run mid-way without intent to deceive or gain advantage, the umpires may use discretion and avoid penalization.

Detailed Short Run Rule (Clause 18.5.2): If a deliberate short run is identified, the umpire will:

Disallow any runs taken on the delivery

Award five penalty runs to the fielding team

Signal No Ball or Wide if applicable

Request the fielding captain to decide the next striker

Update the scorers accordingly

Notify both captains and, if necessary, report the incident to the match referee. Additionally, any relevant five-run penalties unrelated to protective helmets may also be enforced. 'Retired – Out' Status Reinforced Another key update concerns batters retiring mid-innings. As per the revised regulation, if a batter retires for any reason outside of injury or external interruption, he will be immediately deemed 'Retired–out'. Crucially, such a player cannot return to bat, even with the opposing captain's permission. This rule is now applicable across all formats of domestic cricket.