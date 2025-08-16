One lesson I've reflected on is converting starts: Karun Nair on ENG series

The underwhelming Test series against England might have been "frustrating for Karun Nair at that time, but the India batter says it has also strengthened his resolve to "convert" the starts when the next opportunity comes his way.

Nair, who went to England with a truckload of domestic runs under his belt, returned from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with 205 runs from eight innings at an average of 25.62, including the top-score of 57 at the Oval.

But he had scores of 40, 31, 26 and 21 in some of the other innings, indicating a palpable lack of conversion of good starts.

So, what happened against England? "Nothing like that. It was not like I was trying to prove anything. You know, it sometimes happens that you get starts in most of the games and then you find a way to get out. So, it was just that case for me in England," Nair told PTI. But the top-order batter is now determined for a course correction. "I was batting really well throughout the series and I was getting starts in most games. I got to 30s and 40s. But I was just not able to convert it, which was frustrating for me more than anyone else. You know, I was reflecting on that, for me, to understand why that was happening and why I was getting out in 30s, 40s.

"You know, the one lesson which I have reflected upon is, you know, making sure that I convert the start that I get. I've spoken to a lot of people about it and they've given me some suggestions. I'm going to work on it very soon, so that, whenever I get a start next time, I can convert it," he noted. But Nair is chuffed to be part of the team that drew the five-match series 2-2 at the end of a duel of titanic proportions. "It was an amazing series. For me, to be part of this amazing team was a proud feeling because not many teams have gone to England and levelled the series in five test matches. So, I'm really proud to be part of this amazing team. I'm looking forward to, you know, making more memories with this team," he said.

Nair has little doubt this new crop of players will do well in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle (2025-27), beginning with the series against England. "Yes, we have made a great start. We played really well throughout the series. But it's all about, you know, continuing this momentum and doing all the right things that we did against England. ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan clears the air on rumoured rivalry with Hardik Pandya "And improving on all the things that we need to improve on. So, we as players are trying to improve day by day as well and, hopefully, you know, we can do well in the current cycle," he added.

Nair also believes that in skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, India has the right combination to guide the team in the transition phase, and cited the recent series against England as a pointer to that. "You know, the best part was that the messaging was clear (from Gill and Gambhir), and the communication to the team was always clear from them. We showed that we never give up and our attitude was to always keep fighting. And that was exactly the messaging that was given to us. And we all bought into that. "And, you could see that attitude from the players and from the team out there during the series. Like I said, it's just a start and I am sure that we are only going to improve on that. And hopefully, we can also work on the lessons that we have learned from the series, he added.

India will embrace the home season soon with assignments against the West Indies and South Africa, but Nair wants to focus on his preparations rather than worrying about selection matters. "I am not looking too far ahead. I am just taking it day by day. Trying to, you know, work on everything that I can work on and on the learnings from the last series. And then, you know, as the time comes, we will know more about what's going to happen. "But for me, it's just about working on myself day by day and improving every single day on my skills and my fitness, he said.

One of the primary short-term goals for him will be to do well for Karnataka in domestic cricket after returning to their fold after spending two seasons with Vidarbha. Upon his return, Karun will have some young and promising understudies like R Smaran and KV Aneesh to guide in Karnataka ranks, and he is excited about the task. "It's all about helping the players whenever they need something and just being there for them and supporting them. So, for me, it's quite simple. I just have to go out there and score runs and help the team. And whenever I feel I need to help someone or they need some guidance, I will be there for them to support them," he noted.

But how tough it was for him to leave Vidarbha, a team with which he saw a lot of personal as well collective success, including a Ranji Trophy triumph. "It was a very tough decision. But due to some personal reasons, I had to make that decision. But things at home were more tough. So, that's why I had to make the decision. "I had a nice chat with them (Vidarbha) and made them understand that I'm really grateful for the last two years, for the opportunity that Vidarbha gave me. Obviously, they were a little disappointed. But, you know, I made them understand that it wasn't any other reason," said Karun.