Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Salman Ali Agha to lead Pakistan in UAE tri-series and Asia Cup 2025

Salman Ali Agha to lead Pakistan in UAE tri-series and Asia Cup 2025

The selectors have also placed faith in the younger generation, with Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Haris included in the squad.

Salman Ali Agha

Salman Ali Agha

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan has appointed Salman Ali Agha as captain for the upcoming tri-series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the subsequent Asia Cup, which will also be played in the Gulf nation.
 
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced a 17-member squad that blends experience with emerging talent. Established players such as Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf will form the backbone of the side.
 
The selectors have also placed faith in the younger generation, with Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Haris included in the squad. These rising stars will be keen to make an impression on the international stage during the two high-profile tournaments. 
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025 and UAE tri-series:
 
 
Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afri
 

Topics : Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News Pakistan cricket team

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

