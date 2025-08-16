Home / Cricket / News / Suryakumar Yadav clears fitness test ahead of Asia Cup 2025 squad meeting

Suryakumar Yadav clears fitness test ahead of Asia Cup 2025 squad meeting

Following a comprehensive rehabilitation programme at the COE, he has now been officially declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has successfully cleared his fitness test at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, paving the way for his return ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement scheduled for August 19.
 
Yadav had undergone surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen in Munich, Germany, back in June. Following a comprehensive rehabilitation programme at the COE, he has now been officially declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
 
“He’s completed his rehab and cleared the necessary fitness benchmarks. He’ll be attending the team selection meeting and is ready to captain the Indian side in the Asia Cup,” a BCCI insider confirmed.
 
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule and Team Selection
 
The Asia Cup, set to take place in Dubai from September 9 to 28, will see India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. The squad for the tournament will be finalized during the selection committee meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. 
 
In June, Yadav shared news of his surgery via Instagram, writing: “Life update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower-right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth procedure, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back.”
 
This marks Yadav’s second surgery for a sports hernia in as many years. He also underwent ankle surgery in 2023, following a series of injury setbacks.
 
Strong IPL 2025 season for SKY 
Despite his fitness issues, Yadav had a stellar campaign in IPL 2025, amassing 717 runs for Mumbai Indians, making him only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to cross the 600-run mark in a single season for the franchise. He was the second-highest run-scorer overall, finishing just behind Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans, who scored 759 runs.
 
Yadav’s explosive form played a crucial role in taking Mumbai Indians to the playoffs. They defeated Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator but fell to Punjab Kings in the second Qualifier. For his consistent performances, Suryakumar was awarded the Player of the Series (MVP) for IPL 2025.
 
Post-IPL, Yadav led Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in the T20 Mumbai League. He managed 122 runs across five innings, but the team struggled, securing only one win in five matches and finishing sixth in the standings.

Suryakumar Yadav India cricket team Asia Cup

Aug 16 2025

