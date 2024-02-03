Home / Cricket / News / Ashwin engages in animated chat with umpire Erasmus at close on Day 1

Ashwin engages in animated chat with umpire Erasmus at close on Day 1

Ashwin, who was batting alongside centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at close, was quite animated during the conversation with Erasmus.

R Ashwin having an animated chat with onfield umpire. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 8:34 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin attracted a lot of attention in the social media space when he rushed to have a chat with on-field umpire Marais Erasmus at stumps on day one of the second Test against England on Friday.

Ashwin, who was batting alongside centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at close, was quite animated during the conversation with Erasmus.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Apparently, the experienced Zimbabwean umpire was trying to remind Ashwin, who was trying to have an extended chat with Jaiswal, about the time as the day's proceedings was getting to a close.

Check India vs England 2nd Test full scorecard

Check India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here

India scored 336 for six at stumps with Jaiswal making an unbeaten 179. With four England spinners in operation, 93 overs were bowled on the day.

Debutant Rajat Patidar was asked about Ashwin's conversation with the umpire in the post-day media interaction but the debutant did not know what transpired between the two.

I don't know what the conversation was about, said Patidar, who made 32 off 72 balls.

Also Read

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes double ton

India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11: Rajat Patidar makes debut for India

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Jaiswal 179* guides India to 336/6

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11: KL Rahul & Axar playing in Hyderabad

1st Test: Stokes 'devastated'; English offie heads home over visa issue

India thrash Nepal by 132 runs to storm into U19 World Cup semifinal

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes double ton

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Vizag wicket is really good to bat on - Patidar

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: 'Always knew...' - Shoaib Bashir opens up on visa row

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jaiswal was focused on playing every session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India vs EnglandR AshwinIndia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story