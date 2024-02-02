Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jasiwal was focussed on playing every session

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jasiwal was focussed on playing every session

The 22-year-old's magnificent knock, his second century in six Tests, took India to 336 for 6 from 93 overs when the stumps were drawn

Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a career-best unbeaten 179 on the opening day of the second Test against England here on Friday and the left-hander said his focus was on batting sessions, while dispatching bad balls.

The 22-year-old's magnificent knock, his second century in six Tests, took India to 336 for 6 from 93 overs when the stumps were drawn.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end," Jaiswal said after the day's play.

"Rahul (Dravid) sir and Rohit (Sharma) bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end," said the youngster who decorated his innings with 17 fours and five sixes off 257 balls.

He made 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies last year.

Unlike the series opener in Hyderabad where Jaiswal made 80, here he ensured that he converted his strong start into a big hundred.

"I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow," he said.

Asked about the nature of the pitch, Jaiswal said, "Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam.

"The pitch played a bit differently as in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce."

Jaiswal had R Ashwin (5) by his side at stumps.

Also Read

WI vs IND 5th T20: Hard-hitting Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes future success

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jaiswal takes Bazball for ride, hits century in Vizag

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11: KL Rahul & Axar playing in Hyderabad

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Jaiswal goes Bazball, India ahead

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Comparisons with Dhoni hurt but there's nobody like him in my life: Pant

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Jaiswal's stroke-filled ton takes India to 225/3 at Tea

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jaiswal takes Bazball for ride, hits century in Vizag

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Siraj rested to manage workload, Avesh rejoins team

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Jaiswal 179* guides India to 336/6

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story