Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC) confirmed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB representative head Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India captain Rohit Sharma with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during Asia Cup 2022. File Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The much anticipated Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as Rohit Sharma led team won't travel to Pakistan, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed on Wednesday.

Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC) confirmed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB representative head Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting scheduled on Thursday to finalise the schedule.

ALSO READ: WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

"Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final," Dhumal told PTI from Durban.

He rubbished reports emerging from Pakistan media that India will travel to neighbouring country as their sports minister Ehsan Mazari had been claiming in some quarters.
 


"There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised," Dhumal added.

India in all likelihood will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Dambulla just like 2010 edition.

Pakistan's only home match in their country will be against minnows Nepal.

The other three games are Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Afghsnistan.

Also Read

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

IND vs WI: Tilak Varma, Jaiswal get maiden T20I call-up; Rinku ignored

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs

PCB's Ashraf to push for Pak's WC matches at neutral venues in ICC meeting

ODI World Cup: Former PCB chairman questions Pak govt on panel formation

Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Hybrid Model from August 31st to September 17

Asia Cup 2023 to be played in the hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

"Hybrid model can be used as a compromise": PCB chief on Asia Cup

Topics :Asia CupIndia vs Pakistan

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story