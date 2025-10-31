Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full schedule, teams, venue, live streaming

It’s time for another Asian cricket showdown in the form of the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship, the newly rebranded version of the Emerging Asia Cup. The tournament, set to take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 14 to 23, promises another round of high-voltage action featuring eight Asian nations.

All eyes again on India vs Pakistan clash

As always, the spotlight will firmly be on India and Pakistan, who find themselves in the same group once again. During the senior Asia Cup earlier this year, both teams found themselves surrounded by controversy throughout. India refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team and even declined to take the trophy from ACC chief Naqvi after winning the tournament.

The controversy took an ugly turn when Naqvi left the stadium after the final without handing Team India the trophy and took it with him. India are yet to receive the trophy officially. This raises the question — will India take the trophy from Naqvi if they win the tournament, or will the ACC appoint someone else to hand over the trophy to avoid further controversy? Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Teams Group A India

Hong Kong Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Venue All the matches of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will be played in Doha, Qatar.

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full schedule While the exact schedule of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 is yet to be announced, the matches are set to take place from November 14 to 23, including the final of the event in Doha, Qatar. Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Format In the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, eight teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. Each team will play one match against the other three teams in its group. The team finishing at the top of Group A will face the team finishing second in Group B in Semifinal 1, while the team finishing second in Group A will face the team finishing first in Group B in Semifinal 2. The winners of these two semifinals will then face each other in the final for the silverware.

