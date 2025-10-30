Jemimah's epic ton powers India past Australia into Women's World Cup final

In one of the most extraordinary nights in women’s cricket, India pulled off the impossible — chasing down a record 339 to defeat defending champions Australia by five wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and storm into the Women’s World Cup final. At the heart of it stood Jemimah Rodrigues, who played the innings of her life — a breathtaking, unbeaten 127 off 134 balls that turned dreams into destiny on Thursday.

When the pressure was at its peak and the shadows of Australia’s dominance loomed large, Rodrigues’ composure and poise stood out. Her masterful innings, supported by captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s authoritative 89 off 88 balls, ensured India not only chased down the mammoth target but did so with nine balls to spare.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final schedule, teams, venue, live streaming With the win over Australia, India have qualified for the Women’s ODI World Cup final for the third time; they finished runners up in 2005 and 2017. Why this story matters Historic chase: India’s successful pursuit of 339 is the highest-ever chase in women’s One-Day Internationals, rewriting the record books. This was the first time a 300-plus total was chased down in an ODI World Cup knockout - Men’s or Women’s. The previous highest had come in the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015 semifinal: 298 by New Zealand vs South Africa in Auckland. Breaking the Australian jinx: After years of heartbreak at the hands of Australia, India finally flipped the script — and in the grandest of settings.

Rise of a new generation: Rodrigues’ maturity and confidence symbolise a fearless new era for Indian women’s cricket. Inspiration beyond sport: The win reflects the growing strength, resilience, and ambition of India’s women athletes, resonating far beyond the boundary lines. Australia’s power start, India’s stronger response Earlier, Phoebe Litchfield’s commanding 119 off 93 balls, Ellyse Perry’s steady 77, and Ashleigh Gardner’s explosive 65 powered Australia to an imposing 338. It was a daunting total, built on dominance — but India had other plans. Rodrigues rises as India’s new hero India’s pursuit of the record target began cautiously. Shafali Verma opened with intent, cracking Kim Garth through the covers for a crisp boundary in the second over, but her stay was short-lived as she was trapped leg before off the very next ball.

Smriti Mandhana, the leading run-scorer of the tournament before the semifinals, too fell early — edging a leg-side delivery to the wicketkeeper for 24. That left India wobbling at 59 for two, with Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur tasked with rebuilding the innings. The pair steadied the ship with composure and precision. Rodrigues was the more enterprising of the two, reaching her half-century in 57 balls with a boundary off Alana King in the 21st over. Kaur, who had scored 70 against England earlier in the tournament, adopted a more measured approach, bringing up her 22nd ODI fifty off 65 deliveries as India reached 189 for two after 30 overs — still 150 short of the target.

The tension lifted when wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy dropped Rodrigues off King, a miss that proved costly. On the very next delivery, Kaur cut King past point to raise the 150-run stand, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Australia fought back briefly, with King and Sutherland tightening the screws. Kaur’s dismissal — a lofted shot brilliantly caught by Ashleigh Gardner off Sutherland — broke the partnership at 226 in the 36th over. Deepti Sharma’s brisk 24 kept the momentum alive before she was run out with nine overs remaining. Rodrigues, meanwhile, powered ahead, completing her third ODI century off 115 balls — a masterclass laced with ten fours. She enjoyed a slice of fortune on 106 when Tahlia McGrath dropped a straightforward catch, but by then, India had seized full control.

Richa Ghosh’s cameo of 26 from 16 deliveries further eased the chase, though her late dismissal added a brief flicker of tension. With 29 needed off the last four overs, Rodrigues remained unflappable, threading three more boundaries in quick succession. Amanjot Kaur, calm at the other end, struck the winning runs with nine balls to spare, sealing one of India’s most memorable victories in women’s cricket history. The winning moment When Amanjot Kaur pierced the field with the winning shot, the floodgates of emotion burst open. Jemimah sprinted towards her partner, arms wide, eyes glistening — and soon, the entire Indian team enveloped them in a jubilant embrace. Smriti Mandhana reached them first, laughter and tears blending in a moment that captured what years of toil and heartbreak had built toward.

Highest match aggregates in Women’s ODIs 781 - IND-W vs AUS-W, Delhi, 2025

679 - IND-W vs AUS-W, Mumbai DYP, 2025 WC

678 - ENG-W vs SA-W, Bristol, 2017 WC

661 - IND-W vs AUS-W, Visakhapatnam, 2025 WC

651 - IND-W vs SA-W, Colombo RPS, 2025 The stands erupted. The tricolour fluttered. For once, it was Australia’s turn to watch in disbelief. A watershed moment for women’s cricket Longest winning streaks in Women’s WC This victory was more than a win; it was a statement — that India can, and will, rise on the grandest stage. For years, Australia had been the immovable mountain. Tonight, that mountain moved.

15 - Australia (2022-2025) - streak ended today

15 - Australia (1997-2000)

12 - Australia (1978-1982)

11 - New Zealand (1988-1993)

10 - England (1993-1997) *Australia’s previous defeat in the World Cup was also against India: in the 2017 semi-final in Derby. Rodrigues’ innings will be remembered alongside the greats — not just for its beauty and precision, but for its context. This was her first ODI World Cup, and she carried India to their first-ever World Cup final berth with an innings of rare grace and grit. “Last year, I was dropped from the World Cup. This year, I came back thinking, okay, I’ll give it a try. I was in good form, so I wanted to build on that. But things kept happening one after another, and a lot was beyond my control. I was fortunate to have amazing people around me who believed in me,” 25-year-old Jemimah said after the semifinal match.

Harmanpreet’s leadership, calm and commanding, underpinned a side that no longer plays with fear or deference. The young guns — Charani, Ghosh, Deepti — all played their parts in a team that now exudes belief. This match may well be remembered as the turning point — when Indian women’s cricket stopped chasing dreams and began living them. India vs Australia: Women’s World Cup semifinal scorecard Australia Women (50 ovs maximum) Batting R B M 4s 6s SR Alyssa Healy (c)† b Gaud 5 15 24 0 0 33.33 Phoebe Litchfield b AB Kaur 119 93 113 17 3 127.95 Ellyse Perry b Yadav 77 88 138 6 2 87.5 Beth Mooney c Rodrigues b Shree Charani 24 22 26 3 0 109.09 Annabel Sutherland c & b Shree Charani 3 6 7 0 0 50 Ashleigh Gardner run out (Gaud/†Ghosh) 63 45 50 4 4 140 Tahlia McGrath run out (Rodrigues/†Ghosh) 12 7 9 2 0 171.42 Kim Garth run out (AB Kaur/†Ghosh) 17 17 33 0 0 100 Alana King c †Ghosh b Sharma 4 4 4 1 0 100 Sophie Molineux b Sharma 0 1 1 0 0 0 Megan Schutt not out 1 1 1 0 0 100 Extras (lb 2, w 11) 13 Total 49.5 Ov (RR: 6.78) 338 Bowling O M R W ECON 0s 4s Renuka Singh 8 0 39 0 4.87 26 4 Kranti Gaud 6 0 58 1 9.66 19 10 Shree Charani 10 0 49 2 4.9 29 2 Deepti Sharma 9.5 0 73 2 7.42 19 5 Amanjot Kaur 8 0 51 1 6.37 23 5 Radha Yadav 8 0 66 1 8.25 21 7 India Women (T: 339 runs from 50 ovs) Batting R B M 4s 6s SR Shafali Verma lbw b Garth 10 5 6 2 0 200 Smriti Mandhana c †Healy b Garth 24 24 40 2 1 100 Jemimah Rodrigues not out 127 134 193 14 0 94.77 Harmanpreet Kaur (c) c Gardner b Sutherland 89 88 100 10 2 101.13 Deepti Sharma run out (Garth/†Healy) 24 17 22 3 0 141.17 Richa Ghosh † c Garth b Sutherland 26 16 22 2 2 162.5 Amanjot Kaur not out 15 8 11 2 0 187.5 Extras (b 4, lb 6, nb 1, w 15) 26 Total 48.3 Ov (RR: 7.03) 341/5 Bowling O M R W ECON 0s 4s Megan Schutt 6 0 40 0 6.66 16 2 Kim Garth 7 0 46 2 6.57 22 6 Ashleigh Gardner 8 0 55 0 6.87 18 4 Sophie Molineux 6.3 0 44 0 6.76 21 6 Annabel Sutherland 10 0 69 2 6.9 21 9 Alana King 9 0 58 0 6.44 19 7 Tahlia McGrath 2 0 19 0 9.5 2 1