India A spinners control South Africa A after strong Hermann-Hamza stand

After being asked to bat first, Hermann (71) and Hamza (66) combined for a 130-run stand for the second wicket.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
South Africa A managed to post 299 for nine on the opening day of the four-day match, thanks to a resilient partnership between Jordan Hermann and Zubayr Hamza. However, India A’s spinners, led by Tanush Kotian, consistently struck at regular intervals, keeping the visitors from gaining full momentum.
 
Key Partnership Holds the Innings Together
 
After being asked to bat first, Hermann (71) and Hamza (66) combined for a 130-run stand for the second wicket. Their partnership stabilized the South African innings through a session and a half, providing the backbone for the total.
 
Indian Bowlers Fight Back
 
Hamza’s dismissal to pacer Gurnoor Brar (1/45) while attempting a ramp shot and being caught behind by Rishabh Pant marked the start of India A’s resurgence. Kotian (4/83) emerged as the standout bowler, while Manav Suthar (2/62) also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs. Early wickets fell to smart catches, including Lesego Senokwane, Rivaldo Moonsamy, and skipper Marques Ackermann, leaving South Africa at 197 for five.
 
Pacers Struggle Initially
 
The three Indian pacers – Brar, Anshul Kamboj, and Khaleel Ahmed – struggled to find rhythm in the early session, with Hermann and Hamza taking advantage. Hermann displayed his class with crisp drives, cuts, and a six over mid-off, while Hamza played a disciplined supporting role. 
 
Middle Session Sparks a Bowling Revival
 
India’s bowlers raised their intensity in the middle session, targeting short-pitched deliveries effectively. Their efforts yielded three wickets while conceding just 85 runs, gradually bringing India back into contention.
 
Lower-Order Resistance
 
South Africa’s lower order offered some resistance, notably Rubin Hermann and Tiaan Van Vuuren (42), who shared a 72-run stand for the sixth wicket. Rubin Hermann reached his fifty in 82 balls before being trapped lbw by a deceptive delivery.
 
Rishabh Pant’s Return Behind the Stumps
 
Rishabh Pant, playing his first match since recovering from a hand injury sustained during the fourth Test against England, grew increasingly comfortable behind the stumps. Once settled, Pant’s keeping was tidy and he even entertained with a few humorous moments on the stump microphone.
 
Squad Update: Kishan Replaces Jagadeesan
 
Ishan Kishan joined the squad on Thursday, replacing N Jagadeesan, who suffered a hand injury during training on the eve of the match.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rishabh PantIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

