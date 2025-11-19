Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-finals schedule, live time and streaming

With the final four teams finalized for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament, the young guns are ready to battle it out for supremacy in Doha. Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan/ Sri Lanka have made their way to the semi-finals of the tournament after what was a captivating group stage display by all the teams.

The semi-finals are scheduled to played on November 21 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha with India still waiting to find their opponents which will be confirmed after Sri Lanka's match against Bangladesh tonight. Pakistan will play their semis clash on November 21 as well with a classic double header awaiting the fans at 3 PM and 8 PM IST with the final scheduled to be played on November 23.

Teams qualified for the semi-finals: Pakistan India Bangladesh ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2nd Test Playing 11: Who will replace Gill if he remains unfit? Afghanistan/Sri Lanka Asia Cup rising stars semi-finals schedule Asia Cup rising stars SF schedule Stage Date Match / Details Venue Time (IST) Semi-final 1 21/11/25 India vs TBD (Opponent decided after Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match) West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 3:00 PM IST Semi-final 2 21/11/25 Pakistan vs BAN/SL West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 8:00 PM IST Final 23/11/25 Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha Time not specified

Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-finals live streaming and telecast details When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars semis begin? The Asia Cup Rising Stars semis matches will start on Friday, November 21. What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semis matches ? The Asia Cup Rising Stars semis matches will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semis matches ? The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Where to watch the live streaming of The Asia Cup Rising Stars semis matches ?