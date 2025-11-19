Home / Cricket / News / Wood declared fit as England name 12-man squad for Ashes 1st Test

Wood declared fit as England name 12-man squad for Ashes 1st Test

Ollie Pope's inclusion was widely anticipated following standout performances in the warm-up fixture against the England Lions at Lilac Hill.

Ashes England squad for 1st Test
Ashes England squad for 1st Test
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England has officially revealed a 12-man squad for the first Test of the upcoming Ashes series, with several notable selections setting the tone for what promises to be a thrilling contest. The return of fast bowler Mark Wood, who has been declared fit after experiencing hamstring soreness, comes as a major boost for Ben Stokes’ side. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope has retained his place at No. 3, cementing his position after an impressive run of form.
 
Pope Secures No. 3 After Strong Warm-Up Performances
 
Ollie Pope’s inclusion was widely anticipated following standout performances in the warm-up fixture against the England Lions at Lilac Hill. With commanding scores of 100 and 90, Pope showed excellent touch and confidence heading into the series. His form ensures stability at the top order, meaning young batter Jacob Bethell will have to wait for an opportunity to make his Ashes debut. 
 
Spin vs Seam: England Keeps Options Open
 
One of the intriguing decisions in the squad is the selection of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ahead of all-rounder Will Jacks. Bashir’s presence signals that England is keeping the option of playing a specialist spinner, though his spot in the playing XI is far from certain. Considering Perth’s reputation for pace-friendly, grassy pitches, the team management is expected to lean on a seam-heavy bowling attack.
 
To reinforce that strategy, England has included all of its pace options: Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Gus Atkinson. The quartet offers a mix of raw pace, bounce, and control, giving England flexibility to tailor their attack to conditions.
 
Wood’s Fitness Boost Strengthens England’s Pace Unit
 
Mark Wood’s availability is particularly encouraging for England. His ability to generate extreme pace could prove decisive on fast Australian tracks. Alongside Archer, making a highly anticipated return to Test cricket—England’s pace battery looks powerful and potentially game-changing.
 
England’s 12-Man Squad for Ashes 1st Test
 
Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Mark Wood.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Babar Azam penalised for code of conduct breach during PAK vs SL 3rd ODI

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN dominate with 8-wicket win vs AFG

BAN vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: No handshakes as PAK beat IND by 8 wickets

IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story