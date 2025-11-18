India postpones Bangladesh women's ODI and T20I tour scheduled for December

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Bangladesh’s planned tour of India, which was scheduled to include three ODIs and three T20Is in December, has been officially postponed. A spokesperson from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the development to ESPNcricinfo, stating that the board received formal communication from the BCCI indicating that the series would be rescheduled.
BCCI Informs BCB of Delay
According to the BCB representative, the BCCI has conveyed that the white-ball series will be arranged at a later date, though no replacement timetable has been announced yet. The BCCI’s letter did not provide any detailed explanation for the decision.
Political Climate Believed to Be a Factor
While neither board has offered specific reasons, it is widely understood that current political tensions between India and Bangladesh played a significant role in prompting the postponement. Both boards have reportedly been monitoring the situation closely before arriving at a final decision.
Series Had Key Significance in Women’s Cricket Calendar
The tour was part of the ICC Future Tours Programme and held substantial importance for India’s women’s cricket calendar. The ODIs were set to begin a new cycle of the Women’s ODI Championship for both teams.
Additionally, the white-ball series was supposed to serve as India’s final set of international matches before the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the only series following India’s victorious ODI World Cup campaign. The fixtures were expected to be hosted in Kolkata and Cuttack.
Not the First Rescheduling Between the Two Boards
This postponement follows another adjustment made earlier in the year, when India’s men’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh, originally fixed for August 2025, was moved to September 2026.
At that time, the BCCI stated that the decision was made “after discussions between the two boards, considering international commitments and scheduling convenience.” The BCB had expressed eagerness to host India in 2026, with revised dates to be announced.
