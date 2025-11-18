India postpones Bangladesh women's ODI and T20I tour scheduled for December

Bangladesh’s planned tour of India, which was scheduled to include three ODIs and three T20Is in December, has been officially postponed. A spokesperson from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the development to ESPNcricinfo, stating that the board received formal communication from the BCCI indicating that the series would be rescheduled.

BCCI Informs BCB of Delay

According to the BCB representative, the BCCI has conveyed that the white-ball series will be arranged at a later date, though no replacement timetable has been announced yet. The BCCI’s letter did not provide any detailed explanation for the decision.

Political Climate Believed to Be a Factor

While neither board has offered specific reasons, it is widely understood that current political tensions between India and Bangladesh played a significant role in prompting the postponement. Both boards have reportedly been monitoring the situation closely before arriving at a final decision. Series Had Key Significance in Women's Cricket Calendar The tour was part of the ICC Future Tours Programme and held substantial importance for India's women's cricket calendar. The ODIs were set to begin a new cycle of the Women's ODI Championship for both teams.