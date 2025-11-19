Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 2nd Test Playing 11: Who will replace Gill if he remains unfit?

IND vs SA 2nd Test Playing 11: Who will replace Gill if he remains unfit?

Two specialist batters, B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, are available, along with seam-bowling allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who rejoins the squad after being rested for the first Test.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shubman Gill is yet to be officially ruled out for India’s second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, though the latest update from the BCCI confirms he has been cleared to travel with the team on November 19. Despite this, all indications suggest that he is unlikely to feature in the playing XI due to the neck injury he sustained in Kolkata.
 
With Gill possibly sidelined, India have three primary options to fill his spot. Two specialist batters, B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, are available, along with seam-bowling allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who rejoins the squad after being rested for the first Test.
 
 
Sai Sudharsan: The Obvious Choice?
 
The most straightforward replacement for Gill appears to be Sai Sudharsan, who lost his place in Kolkata when India opted for an extra spin-bowling allrounder, Axar Patel. Washington Sundar’s promotion to No. 3 allowed him to face the most deliveries in the match (174 across two innings), highlighting his adaptability. While Sudharsan is next in line among specialist batters, he bats left-handed, as does Padikkal, which could be a tactical disadvantage given South Africa’s Simon Harmer dismissed six left-hand batters in Kolkata.
 
Reddy as a Right-Hand Option

Also Read

SL vs BAN live score asia cup rising stars

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN on top with quick wickets; Lasith out

SL vs BAN Asia Cup rising stars

SL vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup tie today?

Asia Cup rising stars points table

Asia Cup Rising Stars Points Table: Group Standings, India's Qualification

Shubman Gill travels to Guwahati for 2nd Test

Shubman Gill to travel to Guwahati; Fitness for second Test still unclear

Ashes England squad for 1st Test

Wood declared fit as England name 12-man squad for Ashes 1st Test

 
Reddy offers a rare right-handed top-order option but is still developing as both a batter and bowler. He was given experience in India’s previous series against the West Indies, where he had minimal impact, bowling just four overs across two Tests and batting only once. Including him as a Gill replacement would provide right-handed balance but wouldn’t be a like-for-like substitution. 
 
External Options: Gaikwad, Sarfaraz, Karun Nair
 
If selectors prefer an experienced right-hand batter, options include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, or Karun Nair. Gaikwad has impressed in India A and domestic cricket; Sarfaraz brings an aggressive style against spin but lacks recent international exposure; Karun Nair has been prolific in the Ranji Trophy and is known for sweep and reverse-sweep mastery.
 
Tweaking the Existing Squad
 
India could also choose Sudharsan or Padikkal and Reddy while dropping a spin-bowling allrounder, likely Axar Patel. Axar’s impact in Kolkata was limited, and leaving him out could provide balance against South Africa while relying on Washington Sundar to bowl more overs. Reddy’s experience against offspin, particularly against Nathan Lyon in Australia, adds confidence if India opt for this strategy.
 
Ultimately, India face a challenging decision to replace their captain, right-handed middle-order mainstay, and experienced batter, balancing batting depth with bowling strategy in Guwahati.

More From This Section

India A cricket team

India vs Oman HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: IND book semis berth with 6-wicket win vs Oman

IND A vs Oman A Asia Cup rising stars playing 11

India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 playing 11, live streaming

IND A vs Oman Asia Cup rising stars

IND vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup tie today?

IND vs BAN Women's white ball tour postponed

India postpones Bangladesh women's ODI and T20I tour scheduled for December

Babar Azam

Babar Azam penalised for code of conduct breach during PAK vs SL 3rd ODI

Topics : Shubman Gill Cricket News India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseWorld Toilet Day 2025PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon