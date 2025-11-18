IND vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup tie today?

India A (IND A) take on Oman (OMN) in a key Group B match of the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium today. India A skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both sides will be looking to end the group stage on a high note as they aim to gain momentum for the remainder of the competition.

India A began their campaign with an emphatic 148-run victory over the UAE, powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s brilliant century. Posting 297/4, India A’s bowlers then restricted UAE to 149/7, showcasing both batting and bowling dominance. However, their second outing proved challenging. Pakistan A chased down India A’s 137-run target in just 13.2 overs, handing Jitesh Sharma and his team an eight-wicket loss.

Oman, meanwhile, has shown flashes of promise despite mixed results. In their opening match, they were beaten by Pakistan A by 40 runs but bounced back in their next game with a thrilling win over the UAE. Chasing 155, Oman sealed victory off the final delivery, winning with two wickets remaining, demonstrating resilience and composure under pressure. ALSO READ: Babar Azam penalised for code of conduct breach during PAK vs SL 3rd ODI With both sides boasting talented youngsters eager to make an impact, the India A vs Oman clash promises to be an exciting, closely contested encounter filled with potential match-defining performances.

