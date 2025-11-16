Home / Cricket / News / Gambhir defends tough Eden pitch, calls It 'Exactly what India wanted'

Gambhir defends tough Eden pitch, calls It 'Exactly what India wanted'

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
India head coach Gautam Gambhir mounted a strong defence of the Eden Gardens pitch after his team suffered a 30-run defeat to South Africa in the opening Test. Chasing a modest 124, India were bowled out for 93, but Gambhir insisted the surface played exactly as intended.
 
“This wasn’t an unplayable wicket,” Gambhir said in the post-match press conference. “This is the kind of surface we asked for. The curator, Sujan Mukherjee, supported us fully. It was a track that tested mental toughness, and those who defended well were able to score.”
 
Bavuma and Sundar Show Grit on Tough Track
 
Gambhir highlighted examples of resilience on the pitch, citing the performances of Temba Bavuma and Washington Sundar. “There were no demons. If people call it a turning wicket, remember most wickets fell to seamers,” he added, referring to Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 and Sundar’s painstaking 31 off 92 balls. 
 
India’s Strategy: Spinner-Friendly Wicket to Reduce Toss Impact
 
The coach also explained India’s reasoning for choosing a dry, spinner-friendly wicket. “We wanted assistance for spinners from day one so the toss wouldn’t decide the match. If we had won, this pitch wouldn’t even be a talking point,” he said, emphasizing that the team’s strategy was deliberate and aimed at neutralizing any advantage from winning the toss.
 
Update on Shubman Gill’s Neck Injury
 
In addition to discussing the pitch, Gambhir updated on the condition of captain Shubman Gill, who had left the field with a neck injury during India’s second innings. “He’s being assessed. The physio will take a call today,” he confirmed, leaving the door open on whether the skipper would be available for the remainder of the match or the next game in the series.
 
Gambhir Stresses Mental Toughness and Performance
 
Gambhir's remarks reflect a measured approach, defending the team's decision while acknowledging the challenges posed by the surface. By emphasizing the pitch's intended characteristics and praising players' grit, he reiterated India's readiness to tackle demanding conditions.
 

Topics :India vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

