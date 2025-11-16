Home / Cricket / News / ICC World Test Championship points table after IND vs SA 1st Test

ICC World Test Championship points table after IND vs SA 1st Test

The loss adds pressure on India, who have now suffered three defeats in the current WTC cycle, including two earlier in England.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
India slipped to fourth place in the World Test Championship standings after a costly 30-run defeat to South Africa in the opening Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Chasing a modest 123, the hosts collapsed for just 93 on a surface that offered sharp turn and inconsistent bounce throughout the match. Their challenge became even tougher when captain Shubman Gill was ruled out of the day’s play due to a neck spasm.
 
South Africa, led from the front by skipper Temba Bavuma, battled their way to 153 in the second innings. Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 proved to be the defining knock of the match and was notably the only score above 40 in the entire Test. With this win, the Proteas secured their first Test victory on Indian soil since 2009, ending a 15-year drought. 
 
India adding pressure on themselves  The loss adds pressure on India, who have now suffered three defeats in the current WTC cycle, including two earlier in England. South Africa, meanwhile, continue their strong title defence, having won two of their first three matches. Their points percentage of 66.67 places them second, behind only Australia.
 
This setback also marks India’s second home defeat in a low-run chase under coach Gautam Gambhir, both times failing to chase targets under 150. No other side has lost even once at home when pursuing such small totals in the 21st century. Their previous collapse came last year when New Zealand thwarted a 147-run chase at the Wankhede Stadium, handing India a 25-run loss.
 
India’s home chasing record remains patchy; at Eden Gardens specifically, they have succeeded only once while chasing a three-figure target in 13 attempts. The result raises serious questions about India’s adaptability on challenging surfaces as the WTC race intensifies. 
ICC World Test Championship points table (2025-27)
Pos Team Matches Wins Losses Ties Draws Points PCT
1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 36 100
2 South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 24 66.67
3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67
4 India 8 4 3 1 0 52 54.17
5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 12 50
6 England 5 2 2 1 2 26 43.33
7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67
8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0
9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0  
  What next for Team India?  India now travel to the Barasapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to try and level the series 1-1 in the 2nd Test match against South Africa. It will be interesting to see whether Shubman Gill would be able to lead the side into the Test or not because of his neck injury ruling him out for the latter part of the Test in kolkata.
 

Topics :ICC World Test ChampionshipIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

