ICC World Test Championship points table after IND vs SA 1st Test

India slipped to fourth place in the World Test Championship standings after a costly 30-run defeat to South Africa in the opening Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Chasing a modest 123, the hosts collapsed for just 93 on a surface that offered sharp turn and inconsistent bounce throughout the match. Their challenge became even tougher when captain Shubman Gill was ruled out of the day’s play due to a neck spasm.

South Africa, led from the front by skipper Temba Bavuma, battled their way to 153 in the second innings. Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 proved to be the defining knock of the match and was notably the only score above 40 in the entire Test. With this win, the Proteas secured their first Test victory on Indian soil since 2009, ending a 15-year drought.

India adding pressure on themselves The loss adds pressure on India, who have now suffered three defeats in the current WTC cycle, including two earlier in England. South Africa, meanwhile, continue their strong title defence, having won two of their first three matches. Their points percentage of 66.67 places them second, behind only Australia.

This setback also marks India’s second home defeat in a low-run chase under coach Gautam Gambhir, both times failing to chase targets under 150. No other side has lost even once at home when pursuing such small totals in the 21st century. Their previous collapse came last year when New Zealand thwarted a 147-run chase at the Wankhede Stadium, handing India a 25-run loss.