Home advantage no more? India lose four of their last six Tests at home

The fortress has cracked again. India, once nearly invincible at home, slumped to their fourth defeat in the last six Tests on Indian soil as South Africa pulled off a sensational 30-run victory in under three days at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 124, India’s batting unravelled on a turning, uneven pitch, folding for just 93 in 35 overs, their chase crippled even further by the absence of injured captain Shubman Gill, who remained hospitalised with a neck injury.

The defeat — India’s first at Eden Gardens in 13 years and South Africa’s first Test win in India since 2009 — has reignited uncomfortable questions about the team’s declining dominance at home and their startling vulnerability against high-quality spin.

Harmer’s eight-wicket masterclass exposes India’s technique On a surface expected to favour India’s renowned spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, it was instead Simon Harmer who dictated the contest. The veteran off-spinner claimed a match haul of 8 wickets, including the crucial scalps of Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel, using relentless accuracy, subtle variations and a fuller length that India’s batters never quite found answers to. India, who have traditionally prided themselves on mastery of spin at home, once again looked tentative, frenetic and technically frayed — a continuation of the same issues that saw them lose 0–3 to New Zealand on rank turners last year.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, however, refused to blame the surface. “It wasn’t an unplayable wicket. This is exactly the kind of wicket we were looking for. The curator was very supportive,” he insisted. A chase unravels: India’s batting panic costs them dearly Despite the challenging surface, India had the game firmly in their grasp on the third morning, having South Africa effectively 63 for 7. But Temba Bavuma’s heroic unbeaten 55 — the first fifty of the match — and a valuable 44-run stand with Corbin Bosch swelled South Africa’s lead to 153, enough to give their bowlers belief.

India’s reply began disastrously. Jansen’s twin strikes trigger collapse Left-arm quick Marco Jansen produced a fiery burst, removing: Yashasvi Jaiswal for a four-ball duck

KL Rahul for 1 with a lifting ball that brushed the glove At 10 for 2, India were rattled and never fully recovered. Middle order freezes under pressure Washington Sundar (31 off 92) and Ravindra Jadeja (18) briefly steadied the innings.

Harmer trapped Jadeja soon after, reopening the cracks.

Sundar fell to Aiden Markram’s part-time off-spin.

Dhruv Jurel’s promising stay ended with a miscued pull to deep midwicket.

Rishabh Pant looked far from his best, scoring 2 off 13 before offering a return catch to Maharaj. Axar Patel’s brave cameo not enough

With the crowd desperate for a miracle, Axar Patel’s 26 off 17 balls, including two sixes and a four, brought Eden Gardens alive. But Keshav Maharaj had the final say: Axar’s third attempted slog found Bavuma at midwicket

Next ball, Siraj edged to slip

Game over South Africa sealed an unassailable 1–0 lead in the two-Test series. Pant: “We should have chased this down” Acting captain Rishabh Pant admitted India failed to absorb pressure. “We should have been able to chase this. The pressure kept building. We didn’t capitalise enough,” he said. Pant highlighted Bavuma–Bosch’s morning partnership as the turning point.

Bavuma: Calm, gritty, unshakeable The South African skipper, playing his first Test since leading his side to the WTC triumph at Lord’s, produced one of the finest innings by a visiting captain in India in recent years. “The wicket wasn’t as extreme this morning. I just stayed still and watched the ball,” Bavuma said. His diving midwicket catch to dismiss Axar was equally decisive. “Crucial moment… Luckily he made a mistake and I grabbed it with my small hands,” he joked. Harmer: “I asked myself some hard questions” Player of the Match Simon Harmer, long seen as a subcontinent specialist, spoke emotionally about his return.

“I’m not a stats man; I’m a win man. I’ve been in dark places before. Nice to contribute. Glad we fought back.” India’s home slip: A worrying trend India’s aura at home has dimmed considerably: Lost four of their last six Tests in India

Defeated by New Zealand 3–0 last year

Lost a home Test to England in 2024

Now beaten by South Africa in 2025 India’s batters, once considered the most adept players of spin, now appear increasingly uncertain when the ball grips, turns, or stays low — especially on Day 3 or 4 surfaces.