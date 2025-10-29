Rohit breaks Sachin's record; becomes oldest no.1 batter in ODI rankings

In a milestone moment for Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma has claimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings for the first time in his decorated career. The 38-year-old veteran replaced teammate Shubman Gill, who endured a lean run during India’s recent tour of Australia.

At 38 years and 182 days, Rohit became the oldest cricketer ever to top the men's ODI batting rankings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who last held the No. 1 spot in Tests at 38 years and 73 days in 2011. Rohit now joins an exclusive club of Indian icons like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, who have all held the No. 1 ODI batting ranking.

Century in Sydney seals the climb Rohit’s latest climb up the rankings was fuelled by a commanding return to form during the three-match ODI series against Australia, where he was India’s top run-scorer with 202 runs in three innings. His crowning performance came in Sydney, where he struck an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls to guide India to a nine-wicket win in the decider. Team sources said Rohit had looked “in complete control” throughout the series, mixing patience with his trademark flair. His gritty 73 off 97 deliveries in Adelaide had already hinted at a return to his best before the Sydney masterclass sealed it. These innings earned him 36 additional rating points, taking his tally to 781 — enough to edge past Gill and Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran.