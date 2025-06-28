AUS thrash WI to go level with ENG in WTC 2025-27 points table; IND on 5th

ALSO READ: Can Arshdeep be ideal replacement for Bumrah in India's playing 11 vs ENG? The 2025–27 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is up and running in full steam, with the first four matches of the cycle all done and dusted. The 2023 WTC champions and 2025 runner-ups, Australia, in the early morning of Saturday, registered a huge comeback win over the West Indies in Barbados by 159 runs to go level with England at the top of the latest WTC points table. The two Ashes rivals are now tied with a 100 percent points percentage each at the top of the table with 12 points apiece after their first match.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who defeated Bangladesh in the second Test to win the two-match series 1–0, are in third spot with a 66.67 points percentage. Bangladesh, with one loss and one draw, are in fourth spot with a 16.67 points percentage, while 2021 and 2023 runner-ups India are fifth after losing to England in their only Test of the cycle so far at Headingley, Leeds. New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa are yet to start their journey in the ICC WTC 2025–27 cycle. The next match of this cycle will be played between India and England, starting Wednesday, 2 July, in Edgbaston.

ICC WTC 2025–27 points table Position Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT 1 Australia 1 1 0 0 12 100 2 England 1 1 0 0 12 100 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 4 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 5 India 1 0 1 0 0 0 6 West Indies 1 0 1 0 0 0 7 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hazlewood shines in Australia's dramatic win over West Indies Australia secured a dominant 159-run victory over West Indies inside three days in the first Test at Kensington Oval. After starting the day at 92/4, Australia piled on 310 in their second innings, thanks to gritty half-centuries from Travis Head (61), Beau Webster (63), and Alex Carey (65), setting a daunting target of 301.