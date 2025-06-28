Home / Cricket / News / AUS thrash WI to go level with ENG in WTC 2025-27 points table; IND on 5th

AUS thrash WI to go level with ENG in WTC 2025-27 points table; IND on 5th

The Indian cricket team are the only team in the WTC 2025-27 cycle who are yet to secure points after playing at least one match

ICC WTC 2025–27 points table
ICC WTC 2025–27 updated points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2025–27 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is up and running in full steam, with the first four matches of the cycle all done and dusted. The 2023 WTC champions and 2025 runner-ups, Australia, in the early morning of Saturday, registered a huge comeback win over the West Indies in Barbados by 159 runs to go level with England at the top of the latest WTC points table. The two Ashes rivals are now tied with a 100 percent points percentage each at the top of the table with 12 points apiece after their first match. 
 
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who defeated Bangladesh in the second Test to win the two-match series 1–0, are in third spot with a 66.67 points percentage. Bangladesh, with one loss and one draw, are in fourth spot with a 16.67 points percentage, while 2021 and 2023 runner-ups India are fifth after losing to England in their only Test of the cycle so far at Headingley, Leeds. New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa are yet to start their journey in the ICC WTC 2025–27 cycle.
 
The next match of this cycle will be played between India and England, starting Wednesday, 2 July, in Edgbaston.
 
ICC WTC 2025–27 points table
 
Position Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT
1 Australia 1 1 0 0 12 100
2 England 1 1 0 0 12 100
3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
4 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67
5 India 1 0 1 0 0 0
6 West Indies 1 0 1 0 0 0
7 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hazlewood shines in Australia's dramatic win over West Indies

 
Australia secured a dominant 159-run victory over West Indies inside three days in the first Test at Kensington Oval. After starting the day at 92/4, Australia piled on 310 in their second innings, thanks to gritty half-centuries from Travis Head (61), Beau Webster (63), and Alex Carey (65), setting a daunting target of 301.
 
The West Indies' chase unravelled quickly, crumbling to 86/8 before being bowled out for 141 in just 33.4 overs. Josh Hazlewood led the bowling attack with a superb 5/43, while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins also chipped in.
 
Despite a late counterattack from Justin Greaves (38*) and Shamar Joseph (44), their 55-run stand only delayed the inevitable. Shamar Joseph also impressed with the ball, claiming 5/87 and finishing with a match haul of nine wickets. Australia’s bowlers capitalised on a tough pitch and West Indies’ fragile batting to take a 1–0 lead in the series.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MLC 2025: Seattle vs New York playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Jon Lewis exits as head coach of UP Warriorz ahead of WPL 2026 reshuffle

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I preview: India aim to end poor T20I record in ENG

IND-W vs ENG-W T20Is, ODIs full schedule, venues, live streaming details

ICC introduces new powerplay rules for shortened men's T20 matches

Topics :India cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamAustralia cricket teamEngland cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamPakistan cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamIndia vs EnglandICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story