MLC 2025: Seattle vs New York playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The live streaming of the Seattle vs New York MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Playing 11
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Playing 11
Aditya Kaushik
Jun 27 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
As the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season reaches its midway point, Seattle Orcas and MI New York face off in a crucial clash on June 28, with both teams desperate to revive their faltering campaigns. The match takes on added importance with both sides languishing near the bottom of the points table.
 
Seattle Orcas are in dire straits, having lost all five of their matches so far. Skipper Heinrich Klaasen recently acknowledged his side’s poor form but stressed that a couple of wins could still bring them back into playoff contention. With just a handful of matches left, the Orcas can no longer afford slip-ups and must treat every game as a knockout. 
 
MI New York, meanwhile, have managed just one win in five outings. That sole victory came against the Orcas earlier this season, and Nicholas Pooran’s men will aim to complete the double. Pooran has called for more consistency in execution, especially after a heavy defeat to the San Francisco Unicorns in their last outing.
 
With playoff hopes fading fast, both teams will view this as a must-win encounter. For MINY, it's a shot at revival. For the Orcas, it’s survival.
 
MLC 2028: Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Playing 11 (Probables) 
Seattle Orcas Playing 11 (Probables): Shayan Jahangir (w), David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Cameron Gannon
 
MI New York Playing 11 (Probables): Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (w), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige
 
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York head-to-head in MLC
  • Total matches played: 4
  • Seattle Orcas won: 1
  • New York Freedom won: 3
  • No Result: 0
Squads of Both Teams
 
Seattle Orcas Squad: 
Shayan Jahangir (w), David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Cameron Gannon, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Rahul Jariwala, Sikandar Raza, Waqar Salamkheil, Josh Brown
 
MI New York Squad: 
Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (w), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Sharad Lumba, Rushil Ugarkar, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, George Linde

MLC 2028 Match on June 28: Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on June 28 (Saturday) in MLC 2028? 
Seattle Orcas and MI New York will face off in MLC 2028 on June 28 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue of the Seattle vs New York MLC 2028 match? 
The match between Seattle Orcas and MI New York in MLC 2028 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA.
 
When will the live toss for the match between Seattle Orcas and MI New York in MLC 2028 take place? 
The live toss for the match between Seattle Orcas and MI New York in MLC 2028 will be held at 5 am IST on June 28.
 
What time will the match between Seattle Orcas and MI New York in MLC 2028 begin? 
The match between Seattle Orcas and MI New York in MLC 2028 will begin at 5:30 am IST on June 28.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Seattle vs New York MLC 2028 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Seattle vs New York MLC 2028 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Seattle Orcas vs MI New York match in India? 
The live streaming of the Seattle vs New York MLC 2028 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

