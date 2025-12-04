AUS vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 action today?

|Australia vs England 2nd Test broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels (Live Telecast)
|Streaming Platforms
|Australia
|Channel Seven, Fox Cricket (Foxtel)
|7Plus, Kayo Sports
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|Pakistan
|Star Sports (via cable)
|JioCinema / Hotstar (via VPN)
|Bangladesh
|Star Sports
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|Sri Lanka
|Star Sports
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|Nepal
|Star Sports
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|UK & Ireland
|TNT Sports
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow.tv
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Hotstar Canada / Willow.tv
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|SuperSport App
|Kenya
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|UAE
|CricLife, eLife
|Switch TV, StarzPlay, Cricbuzz
|Saudi Arabia
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|Qatar
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|Singapore
|Hub Sports
|StarHub TV+, Cricbuzz
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket
|Astro Go
|Indonesia
|Local sports channels
|Cricbuzz
|Hong Kong
|PCCW / Now TV
|Now Player
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|Europe (Major countries)
|Varies by country
|Discovery+
|Fiji & Pacific Islands
|Sky Pacific
|Sky Go
|Japan
|No dedicated TV channel
|ICC.tv (if available)
|Germany
|No dedicated TV channel
|Discovery+
|Italy
|No dedicated TV channel
|Discovery+
|Middle East (General)
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
