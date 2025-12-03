IND vs SA live streaming: Where to watch 2nd ODI match in Raipur today?

In the first ODI, South Africa chose to bowl first and struck early with the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth over. However, the visitors were soon put under pressure as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched together a superb 136-run stand for the second wicket, giving India a strong platform. Though India lost a couple of wickets around the 200-run mark, Kohli maintained control of the innings with a masterful century, his 52nd in ODIs, finishing with 135 off 120 deliveries. KL Rahul contributed a fluent 60, and Ravindra Jadeja added valuable late runs to help India post an imposing total of 349 for eight. South Africa’s bowlers shared the wickets evenly, with Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, and Ottneil Baartman picking up two each.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and has opted to bowl first on the day. Both skippers after the toss: Temba Bavuma: We are gonna have a bowl. We are hoping as the dew comes in, batting gets easier. Very hard to say what it's going to play like. Lot of positives (from the last game). We have to start well. Three changes. Myself, Keshav and Ngidi come in. Big game for us. KL Rahul: We haven't won the toss for a long time. We did really well in the last game. They pushed us and we know what to expect. Before the series, we spoke about it, we expect dew every place we play. Put runs on the board, pick wickets early. Wicket looks good. We are playing with the same team.

India and South Africa will meet again today, for the second ODI of the three-match series, with the contest shifting to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India head into this fixture with a 1–0 advantage after edging out South Africa in a high-scoring opening encounter.

With both teams entering Raipur eager to correct mistakes and build momentum, the second ODI promises another competitive contest.

The Proteas’ chase got off to a disastrous start with three wickets down for just 11 runs. They recovered through impressive efforts from Matthew Breetzke (72), Jansen (70 off 39), and Bosch (67 off 51), but the early damage proved costly. South Africa were eventually bowled out for 332 in 49.2 overs, handing India a 17-run victory. Kuldeep Yadav was India’s standout performer with the ball, claiming four crucial wickets.

When will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place?

The second ODI match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday (November 30).

What is the venue of IND vs SA 2nd ODI?

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, will host India vs South Africa 2nd ODI on Sunday.

What is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live toss time?

The IND vs SA 2nd ODI live toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.