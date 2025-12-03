Gill fit to return, Hardik Pandya rejoins India squad for SA T20I series

Shubman Gill returns to action for India in the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, subject to final fitness approval from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. The board confirmed the update on Wednesday, marking a potential comeback after the opener’s recent injury setback.

Gill’s Injury Timeline

Gill suffered a neck spasm during the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens last month. The issue emerged only three balls into his opening innings, moments after he slog-swept a delivery for four. He retired hurt immediately and did not bat again in the match.

The 26-year-old was then ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati, where India faced a record 408-run defeat. Medical staff advised rest, forcing him to miss the ongoing ODI series as well.