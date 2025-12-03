Gill set to rejoin Indian team for T20I series vs South Africa: Reports

Shubman Gill is inching closer to a return to competitive cricket, with media reports suggesting that the young India captain is likely to be available for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa beginning December 9. The right-hander has been stationed at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation after suffering neck spasms during the Eden Test, and those tracking his progress have indicated that he has responded positively to the programme.

Sources familiar with developments have hinted that Gill has “shown encouraging signs” during extended batting sessions over the past couple of days. He is believed to have gone through rigorous fitness checks, with the staff reportedly satisfied not just with his batting workload but also with his ability to field—an equally crucial box to tick before his return to international cricket.

With the squad yet to be unveiled, the anticipation around Gill's comeback has grown, especially considering his leadership role across formats and the need to build momentum ahead of next year's T20 World Cup. CoE staff impressed by Gill's progress According to media reports, officials at the CoE were impressed by Gill's intensity and freedom of movement during recent sessions. He is said to have batted for long spells without any discomfort, a significant step in the recovery trajectory given the nature of his injury. Team management, as per the same reports, wanted clarity on whether Gill could meet both batting and fielding workloads before clearing him. Early indications are that he has managed to satisfy the medical and conditioning requirements, raising confidence that he will be declared match-ready soon.

Likely to join squad in Bhubaneswar While the official announcement of the T20I squad is expected shortly, Gill is understood to be pencilled in for selection. Media reports suggest that he may join the team in Bhubaneswar on December 7. Even if he is not immediately slotted into the playing XI for the opening match in Cuttack, he is likely to feature in the latter part of the series. The five T20Is are scheduled for December 9 (Cuttack), 11 (New Chandigarh), 14 (Dharamsala), 17 (Lucknow), and 19 (Ahmedabad). With a packed white-ball calendar and preparations under way for the World Cup year, Gill’s return comes at an important juncture for India.