AUS vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC semifinal match?

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:38 PM IST
The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 moves into its knockout phase today with defending champions Australia Under-19 ftaking on England Under-19 in the first semifinal at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.
The coin flip of the match went in England's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Thomas Rew (ENG): We are gonna bat first. We've had a bit of experience at this ground. Bit of inconsistent bounce. Looking to set the tone early. Feeling good. One change. Oliver Peake (AUS): We wouls have batted first for the same reasons. Lower and slower than Namibia. We are feeling ready to go. Same as what we've had through the tournament, just keep enjoying. There's nothing to lose. Will Byrom comes in. Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11: Australia U19 playing 11: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund England U19 playing 11: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French
Both sides arrive unbeaten, raising the stakes of a clash where the first loss will mean elimination and the winner will progress to the final with a perfect record intact. Australia have looked clinical throughout the tournament, combining batting depth with a disciplined bowling attack and calm leadership in pressure situations. Their experience in big matches gives them a slight edge in knockout cricket.