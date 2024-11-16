Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / AUS vs IND: Gambhir's style of coaching 'not great fit' for India - Paine

AUS vs IND: Gambhir's style of coaching 'not great fit' for India - Paine

Jolted by an unprecedented 0-3 home series loss to New Zealand, the Gambhir-coached side now face the daunting task of defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a five-match series against Australia.

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir, India head coach. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gautam Gambhir's "prickly" coaching style may not bode well for the Indian team, and it could be a "long summer" if they fail to start strong in the Perth Test on November 22, warns former Australian captain Tim Paine.

Jolted by an unprecedented 0-3 home series loss to New Zealand, the Gambhir-coached side now face the daunting task of defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a five-match series against Australia, starting with the Perth Test.

Their last two series wins out here they had Ravi Shastri who was fantastic. He created a great environment, the players were energised, they played with passion, he sold them the dream and motivated them in a really light-hearted enjoyable way," Paine said on SEN Radio.

They (India) have gone to a new coach now that is really prickly, really competitive -- and that not to say that's not a good thing and a good way to coach -- but my concern is that it's not a great fit for the Indian cricket team.

If your coach is the first one to crack in a press conference after being asked a simple question, it could be a really long summer for Gautam Gambhir if India don't get off to a good start on Perth.

Paine's comments stemmed from a recent media interaction where Gambhir took issue with Ricky Ponting's remarks on Virat Kohli's struggling form, saying that the Australian legend need not be concerned about Indian cricket.

Ponting, in turn, described Gambhir "quite a prickly character".

More From This Section

T20I series victory in South Africa special: Team India's VVS Laxman

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20: Aussies clinch T20 series 2-0, beat PAK by 13 runs

Shubman Gill's left thumb fractured, likely to rule out of Perth Test

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live time (IST), streaming today

SA vs IND: Tilak walked the talk, says SKY, unveiling future India star

'Gambhir, India's biggest concern'  Paine felt Gambhir's barb was a sign that he may not be able to stay calm under pressure which would be India's "biggest concern" -- even more than the struggling form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

I don't love it. It's not a good sign I think, because all he was asked was a very simple question. I think he's maybe looking at Ricky still as someone he's playing against," Paine said.

"But Ricky is a commentator now -- he's paid to give an opinion, and his opinion was spot on. Virat has been sliding, it is a concern, absolutely.

But for me now, the biggest concern for India right now isn't Rohit Sharma's batting, isn't Virat Kohli's batting, it's their coach and his ability to stay calm under pressure, he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pant's recovery was a miracle, never thought he would play again: Shastri

Rohit blessed with baby boy; likely to make it in time for Perth Test

AUS vs IND 1st Test: Another injury scare for India! KL Rahul hit on elbow

Australia vs India 1st Test: Injury scare for India! Sarfaraz hit on elbow

AUS vs IND Tests: King is back in his territory, says Shastri backs Kohli

Topics :Gautam GambhirIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story