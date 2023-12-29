Home / Cricket / News / AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Captain Cummins leads Australia to 79-run win

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Captain Cummins leads Australia to 79-run win

Captain Pat Cummins' second 10-wicket haul in Test matches led Australia to a 79-run win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the fourth day of the second cricket test on Friday

Pat Cummins
AP Melbourne (Australia)

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Captain Pat Cummins' second 10-wicket total in test matches led Australia to a 79-run win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the fourth day of the second cricket test on Friday.

Cummins made all the crucial breakthroughs late in the day as the hosts bowled Pakistan out for 237 to win the Boxing Day test and extend Pakistan's losing run in Australian tests to 16 matches.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha threatened to push Pakistan towards a win but Cummins ended the 67-run partnership between the pair in bizarre and dramatic fashion just 15 minutes before the scheduled close of play.

Australia reviewed a not out call to Rizwan as a Cummins delivery flew into Alex Carey's gloves. But after a long review from the third umpire, Richard Illingworth deemed the ball flicked Rizwan's wrist band that was connected to his gloves.

Rizwan was the furious with the decision, with Pakistan 219-5 at the time and starting to believe it could pull off the country's highest successful winning chase against Australia.

I got a little bit twitchy there, Cummins said. I felt OK but they were batting nicely. Happy with the Rizwan wicket.

It was Cummins who claimed the crucial wicket of his opposing captain Shan Masood (60), before tea. Cummins took his fourth of the second innings just minutes later, dismissing Aamir Jamal (0).

The wickets earned him the player of the match award and made him the 10th Australian to pass 250 test wickets.

At seven wickets down, Australia opted to take the extra 30 minutes in a bid to complete the match on Friday instead of coming back for day five.

The game kept turning. Sometimes it went Australia's way, sometimes ours, Masood said. But when we were leading with bat when me and Abdullah had a good partnership (in the first innings), Pat Cummins came in with that spell.

And that is why he is one of the best bowlers in the world."

Australia was out for 262 in its second innings after losing 4-75 during the morning. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey (53) helped push Australia's lead over the crucial 300-mark with his highest score since the first test of the Ashes in June.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (4-76) made a return to form with his best figures of the series, while fellow left-armer Mir Hamza added 4-32.

Australia won the first test in Perth by 360 runs.

The third test in the three-match series is scheduled to begin Jan. 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Pakistan won its last test in Australia in 1995.

Also Read

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi says prepared enough to win the trophy

IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?

Pakistan cricket: Shaheen to lead in T20Is, Masood gets Tests captaincy

IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

Salman Khan new 'bald' look leaving fans shocked, speculation of new film

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Elgar named Proteas captain, Hamza replaces Bavuma

Avesh Khan added to India's squad ahead of second Test against South Africa

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Jadeja starts training, may find place in India XI

IND vs SA 1st Test: India fined for slow over rate, two WTC points docked

Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 2000 runs in 7 different years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pat CumminsAustralia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story