IND vs SA 1st Test: India fined for slow over rate, two WTC points docked

India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points were docked.

India cricket team
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised India for the slow over rate in the Centurion Test. It would come as salt on the wound for Rohit Sharma's men, who lost the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs at SuperSports Park in Centurion.

As a punishment, India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points were docked.

After on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Langton Rusere, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Stephen Harris levelled the changes, ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction. It has been observed that India were two overs short of target after time allowances were taken into consideration.



The punishments were sanctioned with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from India’s points total.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

ICC World Test Championship points table 2023-25


After the conclusion of India vs South Africa 1st Test, the Proteas have moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table 2023-25. Pakistan are at the second spot followed by New Zealand and Bangladesh. 

Meanwhile, India are at the sixth spot ahead of West Indies, England and Sri Lanka. The top two teams on the ICC WTC points table 2023-25 will lock horns in a grand finale in 2025 for World Test mace. India have qualified for the first two editions of ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table, but failed to overcome the New Zealand and Australia challenge.

Rankings Country Percentage of points
1 South Africa 100
2 Pakistan 61.11
3 New Zealand 50
4 Bangladesh 50
5 Australia 41.67
6 India 38.89
7 West Indies 16.67
8 England 15
9 Sri Lanka 0
*Source: ICC; the standings will change after AUS vs PAK boxing day test

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

