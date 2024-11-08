AUS A vs IND A highlights: Rahul fails again; here's what happened on Day 2

Business Standard
KL Rahul's form slump took a dramatic turn as he was bowled in bizarre fashion during India A's second innings against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday

KL Rahul’s form slump took a dramatic turn as he was bowled in bizarre fashion during India A's second innings against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (November 8). Attempting to leave a tossed-up delivery, Rahul misjudged its line, allowing the ball to ricochet off his pads and dislodge the stumps. His dismissal for 10 left India A reeling at 73/5, adding to his mounting struggles ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 
 
 
 
Top-order collapse fuels Australian dominance
  The Indian top-order faltered yet again, with Abhimanyu Easwaran (17) and Sai Sudharsan (3) failing to provide stability. Australia A's disciplined pace attack, led by Nathan McAndrew (2/22) and Beau Webster (2/14), wreaked havoc, leaving India A clinging to a slender 11-run lead with five wickets down.   

Jurel and Reddy provide late resistance 
  Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (19 not out) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (9 not out) managed to stem the collapse, negotiating the final overs of the day without further damage. Their cautious approach ensured India A stayed in the fight, albeit on shaky ground. 
 
Indian bowlers fight back with fiery spells 
  Earlier, India A's pacers shone brightly, with Prasidh Krishna’s 4/50 and Mukesh Kumar’s 3/41 helping dismiss Australia A for 223. Marcus Harris led Australia’s charge with a gritty 74, while Rocchiccioli’s late fireworks (35 off 28 balls) pushed the visitors to a valuable first-innings lead of 62 runs.
 
India A’s batting frailties exposed
  In response, India A’s batters once again faltered. Easwaran’s misjudged shot and Padikkal’s early exit (1) highlighted their struggles against the swinging ball. With Rahul’s misstep compounding their misery, the side faces an uphill task to avoid a series sweep after losing the opening match by seven wickets.
 
Brief scores
  India A: 161 and 73/5 in 31 overs (Dhruv Jurel 19 batting; Nathan McAndrew 2/22, Beau Webster 2/14).
  Australia A: 223 all out in 62.1 overs (Marcus Harris 74; Prasidh Krishna 4/50, Mukesh Kumar 3/41).  (With PTI inputs)

