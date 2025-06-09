MS Dhoni inducted into ICC Hall of Fame 2025 alongside Hayden, Amla

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for the year 2025, joining cricketing legends Matthew Hayden of Australia and Hashim Amla of South Africa. The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement on Monday, confirming that this year’s induction will honor a total of seven cricketers, five men and two women, for their exceptional contributions to the sport. MS Dhoni inducted to ICC Hall of Fame

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern cricket, Dhoni’s induction acknowledges his immense impact on the game, particularly in the limited-overs formats. The ICC, in its statement, praised Dhoni’s remarkable ability to remain composed in high-pressure situations, his strategic brilliance as a captain, and his revolutionary influence on white-ball cricket.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin's surprise boorish behaviour in TNPL draws attention “MS Dhoni’s legacy as one of the greatest finishers, sharpest tactical minds, and most dependable wicketkeepers in cricket has earned him this well-deserved place in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame,” the ICC noted. “With a record that includes 17,266 runs, 829 dismissals, and 538 international appearances for India, Dhoni’s career reflects unparalleled consistency, stamina, and leadership.” Dhoni’s international career is filled with milestones. He led India to victory in three major ICC tournaments — the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013 — making him the only captain in history to achieve this rare treble. His leadership style, often described as calm and calculating, earned him immense respect not only from his teammates but also from cricket fans worldwide.