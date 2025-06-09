MS Dhoni inducted into ICC Hall of Fame 2025 alongside Hayden, Amla
Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern cricket, Dhoni's induction acknowledges his immense impact on the game, particularly in the limited-overs formats.
Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for the year 2025, joining cricketing legends Matthew Hayden of Australia and Hashim Amla of South Africa. The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement on Monday, confirming that this year’s induction will honor a total of seven cricketers, five men and two women, for their exceptional contributions to the sport. MS Dhoni inducted to ICC Hall of Fame
Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern cricket, Dhoni’s induction acknowledges his immense impact on the game, particularly in the limited-overs formats. The ICC, in its statement, praised Dhoni’s remarkable ability to remain composed in high-pressure situations, his strategic brilliance as a captain, and his revolutionary influence on white-ball cricket.
“MS Dhoni’s legacy as one of the greatest finishers, sharpest tactical minds, and most dependable wicketkeepers in cricket has earned him this well-deserved place in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame,” the ICC noted. “With a record that includes 17,266 runs, 829 dismissals, and 538 international appearances for India, Dhoni’s career reflects unparalleled consistency, stamina, and leadership.”
Dhoni’s international career is filled with milestones. He led India to victory in three major ICC tournaments — the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013 — making him the only captain in history to achieve this rare treble. His leadership style, often described as calm and calculating, earned him immense respect not only from his teammates but also from cricket fans worldwide.
Reacting to the honor, Dhoni expressed deep gratitude and humility. “Being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor. It’s humbling to have your name included among the sport’s greatest icons, spanning generations and nations,” he said in a statement shared by the ICC. “This is a moment I will always treasure.”
The ICC Hall of Fame was established to celebrate the achievements of cricketers who have made a significant impact on the sport’s history. Dhoni’s inclusion in the 2025 list further cements his place as one of the most iconic and influential players to have ever represented India on the international stage.
