Ravichandran Ashwin's surprise boorish behaviour in TNPL draws attention

Ashwin, leading the Dragons, was adjudged leg-before off left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore in the fifth over after coming out to open the innings.

Press Trust of India
Jun 09 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a rare on-field meltdown after his debatable dismissal during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between Dindigul Dragons and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhians.

Ashwin, leading the Dragons, was adjudged leg-before off left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore in the fifth over after coming out to open the innings.

He looked in ominous touch as he raced to 18 with a couple of boundaries and a six off the first 10 deliveries.

However the 11th delivery that he faced, which was the fifth ball of the fifth over, Ashwin tried to play the paddle sweep but the delivery struck him on the pads.

Umpire Venkatesan Krithika raised his finger to an appeal from the bowler as Ashwin was scampering home for a quick single.

From the replays, it was clear that the ball pitched outside the leg-stump. Ashwin couldn't appeal for DRS as he and his opening partner Shivam Singh (30 off 27 balls) had exhausted their quota of referrals in the first over itself on leg-side wide deliveries (new rule introduced in TNPL).

Hence with no referrals left, Ashwin had no option but to head back to the dug-out.

India's second highest wicket-taker was so stunned was infuriated and was seen animatedly asking Krithika about the decision. Umpire Krithika initially looked through him as they crossed paths but later turned to justify her decision.

Ashwin was visibly annoyed and while leaving the ground made sure that everyone around knew how he felt.

While returning, he first smashed his bat onto his leg guards to let some steam out and then as he reached near the boundary ropes, he opened his gloves and flung them in disgust.

Worse, Ashwin's team lost the match by a comprehensive nine-wicket margin.

While Ashwin's anger stemmed from a poor on-field call but behaviour was unbecoming of one of the greatest off-spinners of all time.

The TNPL hasn't yet officially handed any sanctions and it would be interesting to see what is there in match referee Arjan Kripal Singh's report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :R AshwinCricket

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

