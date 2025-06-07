Home / Cricket / News / Australia becomes even stronger whenever they play in ICC events: Tom Moody

Australia becomes even stronger whenever they play in ICC events: Tom Moody

"There's something about ICC events that brings the best out of Australia," Moody said

Tom Moody and Pat Cummins
Tom Moody and Pat Cummins (PIC: Sportzpics)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former Australian cricketer turned coach Tom Moody believes that, when it comes to ICC tournaments, Australia consistently finds an extra gear that separates them from the rest. Speaking on Star Sports, Moody applauded the team's long-standing tradition of stepping up on the biggest stages—especially when the pressure is at its peak. He noted that Australia’s dominance in ICC events is no coincidence, but a product of mental strength, tournament experience, and a deeply rooted winning culture. With several players already seasoned by global trophies, Moody pointed out that the belief in high-pressure environments runs deep in the Australian camp. As another major ICC clash looms, Moody is confident that Australia’s big-match mentality will once again give them the edge—especially against sides still growing into the role. 

Tournament pedigree sets Australia apart

Moody praised Australia’s knack for thriving under pressure, crediting their strong tournament history. “There’s something about ICC events that brings the best out of Australia,” he explained, adding that it’s more than just talent—it’s the ability to rise when it matters most. He stressed that many of Australia’s current players had grown up watching past champions, and that kind of legacy builds confidence. “Success becomes part of your DNA when you’ve seen it and lived it,” Moody noted.

Respect for South Africa, but edge with Australia

While acknowledging the threat South Africa poses—particularly their fiery pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen—Moody leaned towards Australia because of their proven credentials. “Jansen’s height and swing make him dangerous, and Rabada’s Test record speaks for itself,” he said. “But Australia has battle-hardened pacers like Hazlewood, Cummins, and Starc—guys who’ve mastered English conditions time and again.”

Experience matters in a one-off final

Moody emphasised that one-off Test finals aren’t just about skill—they’re about mental clarity and adaptability. He explained that Australia’s recent experience in pressure-filled matches gives them a crucial advantage. “You need to shut out doubts, trust your instincts, and adapt quickly,” he said. “That’s what Australia does best.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KL Rahul proves himself England-ready with brilliant century for India A

We don't understand why ICC can't help us: Former Oman cricketer Prajapati

Veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla announces retirement from all formats

How to dismiss Pujara was all we discussed in dressing room: Rohit Sharma

Rob Walter replaces Gary Stead as head coach of New Zealand cricket team

Topics :Australia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story