Australia becomes even stronger whenever they play in ICC events: Tom Moody

Former Australian cricketer turned coach Tom Moody believes that, when it comes to, Australia consistently finds an extra gear that separates them from the rest. Speaking on Star Sports, Moody applauded the team's long-standing tradition of stepping up on the biggest stages—especially when the pressure is at its peak. He noted that Australia’s dominance in ICC events is no coincidence, but a product of mental strength, tournament experience, and a deeply rooted winning culture. With several players already seasoned by global trophies, Moody pointed out that the belief in high-pressure environments runs deep in the Australian camp. As another major ICC clash looms, Moody is confident that Australia’s big-match mentality will once again give them the edge—especially against sides still growing into the role.

Tournament pedigree sets Australia apart

Moody praised Australia’s knack for thriving under pressure, crediting their strong tournament history. “There’s something about ICC events that brings the best out of Australia,” he explained, adding that it’s more than just talent—it’s the ability to rise when it matters most. He stressed that many of Australia’s current players had grown up watching past champions, and that kind of legacy builds confidence. “Success becomes part of your DNA when you’ve seen it and lived it,” Moody noted.

Respect for South Africa, but edge with Australia

While acknowledging the threat South Africa poses—particularly their fiery pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen—Moody leaned towards Australia because of their proven credentials. “Jansen’s height and swing make him dangerous, and Rabada’s Test record speaks for itself,” he said. “But Australia has battle-hardened pacers like Hazlewood, Cummins, and Starc—guys who’ve mastered English conditions time and again.”