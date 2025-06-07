KL Rahul proves himself England-ready with brilliant century for India A

Rahul crafted a fluent century — 116 off 168 balls — that oozed class, patience, and intent. With the senior team’s Test series against England around the corner, Rahul’s knock felt more like a statement than just another milestone. According to a team insider, Rahul looked “comfortable and in complete control”, offering the kind of calm that India A badly needed. In a game where others faltered, Rahul anchored the innings with maturity, giving the selectors plenty to smile about ahead of the big tour. ALSO READ: How to dismiss Pujara was all we discussed in dressing room: Rohit Sharma KL Rahul couldn't have picked a better time to find his rhythm. On a breezy Friday in Northampton, the stylish right-hander showed exactly why he's still one of India’s most reliable red-ball batters. Opening the innings for India A in the second unofficial Test against England Lions,crafted a fluent century — 116 off 168 balls — that oozed class, patience, and intent. With the senior team’s Test series against England around the corner, Rahul’s knock felt more like a statement than just another milestone. According to a team insider, Rahul looked “comfortable and in complete control”, offering the kind of calm that India A badly needed. In a game where others faltered, Rahul anchored the innings with maturity, giving the selectors plenty to smile about ahead of the big tour.

Rahul stands tall amid a shaky start India A made a few tweaks after the first unofficial Test, one of them being Rahul returning to the top of the order alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. But the new combination didn’t click instantly. Both Jaiswal and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, batting at No. 3, fell early to Chris Woakes, leaving India in a tricky spot. Rahul, however, stayed unfazed. He built his innings with typical elegance — leaving well, defending with a straight bat, and picking off the loose balls. His hundred came up in the 56th over, after he nudged a single following a crisp boundary that took him to 99. The dressing room rose to applaud, knowing this wasn’t just any century — it was a reassurance.

Jurel’s consistency adds weight to his growing reputation While Rahul anchored from one end, Dhruv Jurel kept India A’s momentum going. Fresh off a pair of impressive knocks in the first Test (94 and 53*), the young wicketkeeper added another half-century — this time a solid 52 from 87 balls. Together, he and Rahul stitched a vital 121-run stand that rescued the innings. A support staff member mentioned how Jurel has “shown a cool head in pressure situations”, making a strong case for himself. His resistance ended when George Hill knocked him over, and Rahul followed soon after, caught off Hill as well.