We don't understand why ICC can't help us: Former Oman cricketer Prajapati

ALSO READ: Veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla announces retirement from all formats Kashyap Prajapati once stood on cricket’s biggest stages, representing Oman in the 2024 T20 World Cup alongside some of the sport’s biggest names. Just a year later, he finds himself far from the spotlight, living in the United States and uncertain about his cricketing future. His career came to an abrupt halt—not due to poor performance or injury, but because of unresolved financial disputes. The promised share of the ICC prize money from the World Cup never reached him or most of his teammates. After raising their concerns, Prajapati and several senior players were unexpectedly removed from the national team. Frustrated and disillusioned, they question why the ICC, which distributed the funds to Oman Cricket, has not intervened to ensure the players receive what they are owed.

From World Cup Glory to Uncertain Exile For Prajapati, playing in the 2024 T20 World Cup was a peak moment after years of dedication. Yet, that triumph was overshadowed by a harsh reality—the players never received their portion of the $225,000 prize money awarded to Oman. It was only through news reports about the record prize fund that they realised something was amiss. Now based in the US, Prajapati feels abandoned, puzzled by the ICC’s apparent inaction despite the money being sent to Oman Cricket. Silence and Broken Promises The issue first surfaced months after the tournament. During a tri-series in Canada, Oman players learnt from their counterparts in Nepal and Canada that those teams had at least partially received their prize money. Motivated by this, the Oman squad raised the matter with their officials but were met with vague reassurances and delays. Despite promises that the issue was being addressed, no resolution came.

Standing Up Led to Exclusion Before the Emerging Teams Asia Cup in October, senior Oman players united to demand answers. Prajapati recalls that when some players declined to participate without clarity on the money, they were swiftly dropped from the squad. Several senior team members were even asked to vacate their accommodations, abruptly ending their international careers. Loss Beyond Cricket In Oman, losing a cricket contract means losing employment and residency rights. Fast bowler Fayyaz Butt described the situation as devastating personally and professionally, now searching for opportunities outside cricket. Prajapati shared how standing up for their rights cost many players their jobs, visas, and places in the national team.

No Voice for Players A major hurdle is Oman’s lack of a players’ association. It was only after connecting with the World Cricketers’ Association during the Canada tri-series that the players understood their rights and found a support network. The WCA highlights that unpaid prize money is a common problem among Associate nations, but Oman’s case is particularly severe. WCA CEO Tom Moffat expressed frustration over the ICC’s limited enforcement power, noting that their proposal to withhold funds from boards failing to pay players hasn’t been accepted. Left in the Dark While the ICC confirmed transferring funds to Oman Cricket, there has been no direct communication with the players. Prajapati described the silence as the most painful part, feeling “forgotten” and trapped in a system with no safe space to voice concerns.