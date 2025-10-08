Australia's Pat Cummins likely to miss Ashes opener due to back injury

The odds of Pat Cummins being fit to bowl in the first Ashes Test are decreasing by the day. With just over six weeks until the series opener in Perth, he has yet to receive clearance to resume bowling.

Recent reports suggest that while a follow-up scan has shown some healing in his lumbar stress injury, it is still insufficient for a return. Cricket Australia has remained tight-lipped, but other reports say that Cummins is continuing rehabilitation, and no decision has been made regarding his inclusion or timing for his comeback.

No Bowling Since July, Risks Escalate

Cummins hasn’t bowled since Australia’s most recent Test in Jamaica in July. After the lumbar issue emerged in early September, he reportedly stated he was “willing to take a few risks … to play in the Ashes,” including skipping lead-up matches. However, time to rebuild his bowling workload has become severely compressed, far tighter than what Cricket Australia’s medical team would normally accept.

Though he's been doing leg strength workouts, Cummins has had no rotational movements. With minimal preparation, the risk of soft tissue injuries rises, especially considering his history of ankle and muscle issues. Last year, he rested during Australia's limited-overs UK tour to focus on training ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series, but only managed limited match time before Tests. Ashes Timeline and Bowling Unit Backups The first Test commences on November 21, followed by the second in Brisbane starting December 4, then Adelaide on December 17, with the fourth beginning on December 26. The tight scheduling toward the end leaves little room for rest or replacements.