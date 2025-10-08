Home / Cricket / News / Australia's Pat Cummins likely to miss Ashes opener due to back injury

Australia's Pat Cummins likely to miss Ashes opener due to back injury

Recent reports suggest that while a follow-up scan has shown some healing in his lumbar stress injury, it is still insufficient for a return.

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
The odds of Pat Cummins being fit to bowl in the first Ashes Test are decreasing by the day. With just over six weeks until the series opener in Perth, he has yet to receive clearance to resume bowling.
 
Recent reports suggest that while a follow-up scan has shown some healing in his lumbar stress injury, it is still insufficient for a return. Cricket Australia has remained tight-lipped, but other reports say that Cummins is continuing rehabilitation, and no decision has been made regarding his inclusion or timing for his comeback.
 
No Bowling Since July, Risks Escalate
 
Cummins hasn’t bowled since Australia’s most recent Test in Jamaica in July. After the lumbar issue emerged in early September, he reportedly stated he was “willing to take a few risks … to play in the Ashes,” including skipping lead-up matches. However, time to rebuild his bowling workload has become severely compressed, far tighter than what Cricket Australia’s medical team would normally accept.
 
Though he’s been doing leg strength workouts, Cummins has had no rotational movements. With minimal preparation, the risk of soft tissue injuries rises, especially considering his history of ankle and muscle issues. Last year, he rested during Australia’s limited-overs UK tour to focus on training ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series, but only managed limited match time before Tests. 
 
Ashes Timeline and Bowling Unit Backups
 
The first Test commences on November 21, followed by the second in Brisbane starting December 4, then Adelaide on December 17, with the fourth beginning on December 26. The tight scheduling toward the end leaves little room for rest or replacements.
 
If Cummins is unavailable, Australia may lean heavily on Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland. These three bowlers could carry the load through Adelaide without needing replacement. However, the compact gaps between the final Tests suggest fresh legs will be essential.
 
Boland has already played 35 overs in his first Sheffield Shield match and may feature in one more, but likely not all. Others in the mix include Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett, and Sean Abbott, though fitness and match readiness will determine their involvement.
 
Captaincy Options Without Cummins
 
Should Cummins be unable to lead on the field, Australia will need a stand-in captain. Steven Smith, who has led the side six times since 2021 and captained 40 Tests overall, is the frontrunner. Travis Head, the vice-captain, is also a possibility but less likely to be preferred over Smith.

Topics :Australia cricket teamTest CricketPat Cummins

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

