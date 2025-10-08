Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed picks this Indian cricketer for a boxing match

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed picks this Indian cricketer for a boxing match

Abrar Ahmed's clip which is now going viral, has sparked plenty of banter among fans on both sides of the border.

Abrar Ahmed
Abrar Ahmed
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed stirred up social media recently by playfully challenging former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan to a boxing match. In a light-hearted segment during an interview with popular Pakistani TV host Sara Baloch back in June 2025, Abrar was asked to name a cricketer he would like to face in the boxing ring, someone who frustrates him.
 
Without hesitation, the 27-year-old wrist-spinner replied with a smirk, “I’d love to step into the ring and square off against Shikhar Dhawan. I think it’d be a good fight.”
 
The clip, now going viral, has sparked plenty of banter among fans on both sides of the border. While Abrar didn’t elaborate on why he picked Dhawan, the comment seems to have been made in jest, possibly aimed at spicing up cricket's famous India-Pakistan rivalry. 
Abrar Ties the Knot in Karachi
 
Away from the cricket field and imaginary boxing rings, Abrar Ahmed recently got married in a private ceremony held in Karachi, with the reception taking place on October 6.
 
The event was attended by some of Pakistan cricket’s biggest names, including Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who were seen congratulating the newlywed spinner. Abrar, who debuted for Karachi Kings in the PSL 2017 and earned his Test cap against England in 2022, was seen warmly greeting guests and thanking them for being part of the celebration.
 
Back to Business: Abrar to Rejoin Squad for South Africa Tests
 
Abrar is now set to rejoin the Pakistan Test squad in Lahore as they gear up for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle. The series begins on October 12.
 
Pakistan’s squad for the series includes the return of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, both of whom were rested for the Asia Cup. Under Test captain Shan Masood, the team blends seasoned players with promising talents, aiming to bounce back strongly in red-ball cricket.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mohd Siraj's commitment of putting team first sets him apart: Williamson

Rohit Sharma credits Dravid's processes for India's Champions Trophy win

BS Chandrasekhar, Brian Lara honoured with lifetime achievement awards

Would have liked to chase down target with fewer wickets down: Sciver-Brunt

Prithvi Shaw swings bat in spat with former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan

Topics :Pakistan cricket teamIndia vs PakistanShikhar DhawanIndia cricket team

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story