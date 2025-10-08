Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed picks this Indian cricketer for a boxing match
Abrar Ahmed's clip which is now going viral, has sparked plenty of banter among fans on both sides of the border.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed stirred up social media recently by playfully challenging former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan to a boxing match. In a light-hearted segment during an interview with popular Pakistani TV host Sara Baloch back in June 2025, Abrar was asked to name a cricketer he would like to face in the boxing ring, someone who frustrates him.
Without hesitation, the 27-year-old wrist-spinner replied with a smirk, “I’d love to step into the ring and square off against Shikhar Dhawan. I think it’d be a good fight.”
The clip, now going viral, has sparked plenty of banter among fans on both sides of the border. While Abrar didn’t elaborate on why he picked Dhawan, the comment seems to have been made in jest, possibly aimed at spicing up cricket's famous India-Pakistan rivalry.
Abrar Ties the Knot in Karachi
Away from the cricket field and imaginary boxing rings, Abrar Ahmed recently got married in a private ceremony held in Karachi, with the reception taking place on October 6.
The event was attended by some of Pakistan cricket’s biggest names, including Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who were seen congratulating the newlywed spinner. Abrar, who debuted for Karachi Kings in the PSL 2017 and earned his Test cap against England in 2022, was seen warmly greeting guests and thanking them for being part of the celebration.
Back to Business: Abrar to Rejoin Squad for South Africa Tests
Abrar is now set to rejoin the Pakistan Test squad in Lahore as they gear up for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle. The series begins on October 12.
Pakistan’s squad for the series includes the return of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, both of whom were rested for the Asia Cup. Under Test captain Shan Masood, the team blends seasoned players with promising talents, aiming to bounce back strongly in red-ball cricket.
