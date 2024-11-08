SA vs IND controversy: Indian national anthem played twice in Durban

As the 4-match T20I series between South Africa and India was set to begin in Durban tonight, the tradition of playing both nations' national anthems was being observed before the first ball was bowled at the Kingsmead Stadium. However, what was supposed to be a routine process turned into a controversy instead.

While the home side is expected to have their national anthem sung first in any bilateral series, the Indian national anthem suddenly started playing to the surprise of players and fans alike. Within seconds, it was stopped after the players had already begun singing it. India continue anthem despite stoppage

Despite the abrupt interruption, the Indian players continued to sing, with the anthem resuming from where it had stopped earlier. The Indian players appeared unfazed by the stoppage and completed the anthem, raising questions as to how this mistake occurred right at the start of the match.

According to the rules of the Indian national anthem, the full version must be completed within 52 seconds, which is why the players chose to continue singing and finish the anthem in one go. Also, the national anthem should be sung in harmony during the unfurling of the national flag, ensuring that its words and music are neither altered nor mocked.