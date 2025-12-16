Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test, playing 11, live match time, streaming

The Ashes 2025-26 journey will continue with the third Test of the series starting Wednesday, December 17, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The hosts, Australia, have won the first two Tests and will love nothing more than winning the third Test as well to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, while England will be desperate for a win to keep the series open.

Australia will head into the third Ashes Test with momentum firmly on their side, leading the five-match series 2-0 and needing only a draw to retain the urn. The hosts have made a bold call by leaving out veteran opener Usman Khawaja, who continues to struggle for form following a back injury, with Travis Head set to open alongside Jake Weatherald. Captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon return to the 11, strengthening the bowling attack at the expense of Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser, while the batting order remains unchanged.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 4th T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming England, facing a must-win situation, have made one change by recalling Josh Tongue in place of Gus Atkinson. Despite conditions expected to assist spin, Shoaib Bashir has again been overlooked, with Will Jacks preferred for his all-round value. Ben Stokes has urged his side to show resilience and “a bit of dog” as they look to revive their campaign after defeats in Perth and Brisbane. Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test: Playing 11 Australia playing 11: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test: Head-to-head record in Tests Total matches: 363

Australia won: 154

England won: 112

Draw: 97

Tie: 0

Abandoned: 0 Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test: Full squads Australia squad for Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Michael Neser England squad for Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Jacob Bethell, Shoaib Bashir

Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test: Live streaming and telecast details When will Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 be played? The Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will kick off on Wednesday, December 17. What will be the venue for Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26? The Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. What time will the toss for the Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 take place? The toss for the Australia vs England 3rd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will take place at 4:30 am IST.