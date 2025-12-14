IND vs SA 3rd T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India face a crucial test today as they take on South Africa in the third T20I at Dharamsala, with selection debates and form concerns dominating the build-up. With the T20 World Cup just weeks away, the Indian team management is running out of time to settle on its preferred combination. Shubman Gill finds himself under pressure to deliver after modest returns, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav is also searching for rhythm at the top of the order.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both captains after the toss: Suryakumar Yadav: We will bowl first, looks a good wicket, don't think it will change much. There will be dew later on, so we want to bowl first. Wonderful place, wonderful ground - hope we give them some entertainment. Every game is important. That's the beauty of the game, the way you come back. We want to play fearless cricket and enjoy ourselves. Looks a good pitch. Patel misses out, Bumrah misses out. Harshit and Kuldeep are in. Aiden Markram: Very cold, it's a beautiful venue. It was a good response. It was nice to see that. Tonight it's important to perform. It's a challenge. We'll have to asses the condiitions up front. Hopefully we get a good score. We have played a couple of games here, the boys are pretty excited. We have three changes tonight.

The conditions at the HPCA Stadium are expected to aid fast bowlers, with bounce and movement on offer under chilly mountain weather. This plays into South Africa’s strengths, with their pace-heavy attack already making an impact in the series. India will need better clarity in their batting order after experimenting in the previous game.

