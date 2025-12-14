India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 3rd T20I: Surya and Gill under spotlight; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

India and South Africa are all set for a thrilling contest as they face off in the third T20I of their ongoing series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, December 14. The series is currently tied at 1-1, making this match a crucial decider for both sides.

India claimed a dominant 101-run victory in the first T20I, with a stellar all-round performance. Hardik Pandya played a key role with both bat and ball, earning the Player of the Match award for his efforts. However, South Africa made a strong comeback in the second T20I in New Chandigarh. A brilliant knock of 90 runs by Quinton de Kock and a four-wicket haul by Ottneil Baartman helped the visitors secure a 51-run win, leveling the series at 1-1.

With both teams eager to take the lead, the third T20I promises to be an exciting contest. Dharamsala, known for its scenic beauty and challenging pitch conditions, will provide the perfect backdrop for this high-stakes match. Fans can expect a fierce battle as both sides look to gain the upper hand in the series and make a statement ahead of the final T20I. Stay tuned for live updates and score updates as the action unfolds.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I playing 11

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa Playing 11: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the 3rd T20I encounter between India and South Africa will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live telecast: The Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 3rd T20I match in India.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live streaming: Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website in India.