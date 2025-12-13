India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

After a thrilling first two T20 matches of the series at Cuttack and New Chandigarh, both India and South Africa are tied one match apiece in the series. The two teams are now set to take the field at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala for the third T20 of the five-match series. Hosts India will aim to win the match to regain a 2-1 lead in the series, while the South African side will love nothing more than putting the hosts on the back foot with yet another win.

India, after a superb show with the ball in the first match, looked completely off colour in the second but will hope to make a strong comeback in the third match. On the other hand, Indian batting in the second match was a huge concern, especially the form of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill. These players need to find form quickly if India wish to win the series and have an optimal side going into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next year.

ALSO READ: AFG vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today? For South Africa, a nightmare collapse of batters in the first match was followed by a huge upgrade in the second game as they outclassed India in all three departments to level the series 1-1. The Proteas will try not to do much experimentation and stick with their game plan to keep the home side under pressure. As far as the team combination is concerned, it’s unlikely that either team will be calling for any unforced change in their playing 11 for the Sunday clash.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 playing 11 India Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy South Africa Playing 11 (probable): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman India vs South Africa T20I head-to-head stats Total matches played: 33

India won: 19

South Africa won: 13

No result: 1 Squad of both teams: India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (C), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (WK), Donovan Ferreira (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje India vs South Africa 3rd T20: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs South Africa 3rd T20 take place? The third T20 match of the five-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday (December 14). What is the venue of IND vs SA 3rd T20? The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will host India vs South Africa 3rd T20 on Sunday.

What is India vs South Africa 3rd T20 live toss time? The IND vs SA 3rd T20 live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match? The India vs South Africa 3rd T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST. Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match in India? Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 3rd T20 match in India. How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match in India?