Australia vs England head-to-head stats in Ashes Test series over the years

The focus now shifts to the Gabba in Brisbane, where the second Ashes Test, a day-night encounter with the pink ball, is set to begin on Thursday. Following a truncated first Test in Perth, which saw Australia dominate, England will be looking to bounce back after a tough outing. The visitors have already named their XI, while Australia are yet to finalize theirs amid uncertainty over Pat Cummins’ fitness.

Mitchell Starc will once again be a key figure for the hosts. His pace and swing proved too hot to handle in Perth, and the pink ball at the Gabba could play into his hands once more. England’s top order will need to adapt quickly and put runs on the board if they are to keep their challenge alive.

Travis Head’s match-winning century in Perth will also be pivotal. Whether opening or playing in the middle order, his ability to counter-attack could tilt the game decisively in Australia’s favor. ALSO READ: Gill fit to return, Hardik Pandya rejoins India squad for SA T20I series For England, Ben Stokes remains a dual threat. While his bowling has developed into a potent weapon, his batting can rescue the team from seemingly impossible situations. His knack for turning games around will be crucial if England are to regain a foothold in this Ashes series. Australia vs England: Head-to-head in Tests

Total matches: 351 Australia won: 152 England won: 112 Tie: 97 Australia vs England: Last 5 Ashes Test series results The Ashes 2015 (Australia in England) – England won 3-2 The 2015 Ashes in England saw a thrilling contest over five Tests. England narrowly triumphed 3-2, reclaiming the urn after a decade. Key performances from Ben Stokes, Alastair Cook, and James Anderson helped England recover from early setbacks. Australia, led by Steve Smith, fought hard, but inconsistent batting and missed opportunities proved costly. The series was defined by close finishes, intense rivalry, and classic Ashes drama that kept fans on the edge throughout the summer.

The Ashes 2017/18 (England in Australia) – Australia won 4-0 The 2017/18 Ashes were dominated by Australia on home soil, with a commanding 4-0 series win. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc spearheaded a lethal bowling attack, while Steve Smith scored heavily, including multiple centuries. England struggled against the pace and spin, with only sporadic resistance from Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Australia’s comprehensive performance restored their dominance in the Ashes, showcasing disciplined batting, ruthless bowling, and clinical fielding, leaving England largely on the back foot throughout the series. The Ashes 2019 (Australia in England) – Drawn 2-2

The 2019 Ashes series in England ended in a 2-2 draw, with Australia retaining the urn. Ben Stokes was the standout performer, including a record-breaking 135* at Headingley, orchestrating one of the greatest Test comebacks. Steve Smith continued to anchor Australia’s batting, while England’s bowling attack led by Jofra Archer caused early breakthroughs. The series was a rollercoaster of momentum swings, individual heroics, and tense finishes, encapsulating the fierce competitiveness and unpredictability that define the Ashes rivalry. The Ashes 2021/22 (England in Australia) – Australia won 4-0 The 2021/22 Ashes in Australia was a one-sided affair, with the hosts dominating 4-0. Pat Cummins’ pace attack and Nathan Lyon’s spin were too much for England, whose batters struggled across conditions. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne provided solid foundations with consistent centuries, while England’s efforts were sporadic and lacked cohesion. Australia’s clinical execution, aggressive bowling, and sharp fielding highlighted a perfect blend of skill and strategy, reasserting their supremacy in the Ashes and leaving England with much to ponder ahead of future contests.