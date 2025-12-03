Saim Ayub tops ICC T20I all-rounder rankings; Kohli, Rahul rise in ODIs

Pakistan’s Saim Ayub has surged back to the number one position in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings for all-rounders following a stellar performance in the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka. Ayub achieved a career-high 295 rating points after taking a wicket for 17 runs in his four overs and scoring a quick 36 with the bat. He also jumped 12 places to 39th among bowlers and climbed to 35th in the batters’ rankings.

Kamil Mishara’s Meteoric Rise

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw schedule, format, live telecast and streaming Sri Lanka’s Kamil Mishara made the biggest leap in T20I rankings this week, soaring 91 spots to 18th in the batters’ list. Successive innings of 76 and 59 against Pakistan propelled him into the world’s top 20 for the first time. Kusal Mendis also improved, moving up two places to 20th, while Bangladesh’s Parvez Hossain advanced 21 positions to 38th after strong performances in the 2-1 series win over Ireland.

Pakistan Bowlers on the Rise Abrar Ahmed continued his ascent in the bowling rankings, now sitting fourth, just eight points shy of second-placed Jacob Duffy. Mohammad Nawaz, named Player of the Series, achieved a career-best 11th position in the all-rounder rankings. ODI Rankings: Kohli, Rahul, and Breetzke India’s Virat Kohli scored his 83rd international century in the first ODI against South Africa, moving up to fourth in the ODI batters’ rankings with 751 points, only 32 behind Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul rose two places to joint 14th, while South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke reached joint-30th, amassing 614 runs in his first ten ODIs, second only to Janneman Malan.