Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Mohit Sharma, part of India's 2015 ODI World Cup squad, has retired from all formats. The Haryana pacer played 26 ODIs and eight T20Is and featured in 100-plus IPL matches
Veteran Indian pacer Mohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from all formats of the game, officially bringing an end to a career that included international appearances, multiple IPL stints and more than a decade of domestic cricket. The 37-year-old announced his decision through an emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday, thanking coaches, teammates, state officials and fans who supported him from his early days in Haryana cricket to his final professional matches.
According to media reports, Sharma had been considering the move for a few months now as playing opportunities had become limited. He wrote that representing Haryana, wearing the India jersey and playing in the IPL were “significant achievements” of his life. Mohit played 26 ODIs and eight T20Is, picking up 35 and six wickets, respectively, in the two formats. In the IPL, he featured in more than 100 matches, taking more than 100 wickets, and appeared in four IPL finals across his stints with Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.
How did Mohit Sharma’s international career shape up?
Mohit Sharma earned his India debut in 2013 after strong domestic seasons and an impressive early IPL run. He was seen as a dependable medium pacer with the ability to bowl disciplined lines and produce effective variations.
Across 26 ODIs, Mohit claimed 35 wickets at an average of around 32, with best figures of 4/22. In eight T20Is, he picked up six wickets, providing India with useful middle-overs control.
His international career peaked between 2013 and 2015, when he regularly played alongside senior pacers.
Why was the 2015 ODI World Cup a key moment for Mohit Sharma?
Mohit’s most significant achievement came when he was selected for India’s 2015 ICC ODI World Cup squad. He featured in eight matches and took 13 wickets, playing a consistent supporting role in India’s run to the semi-finals.
What stood out in Mohit Sharma’s IPL and domestic career?
Mohit’s IPL career was also an important part of his journey. Under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, he developed into an effective death-overs bowler. He later played for Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals before making a strong comeback with Gujarat Titans in 2023, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker (27 wickets) that season.
Overall, he played a total of 120 IPL games and took 134 wickets, with best bowling figures of 5 for 10.
What did Mohit Sharma say about the road ahead after retirement?
Mohit ended his announcement of retiring by thanking his family, coaches, the BCCI, IPL franchises and teammates. He mentioned that he hopes to “serve the game in new ways”, hinting at a possible future in coaching or support roles.
