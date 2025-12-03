Gill fit to return, Hardik Pandya rejoins India squad for SA T20I series

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Shubman Gill returns to action for India in the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, subject to final fitness approval from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. The board confirmed the update on Wednesday, marking a potential comeback after the opener’s recent injury setback.
???? NEWS ????#TeamIndia's squad for the 5⃣-match T20I series against South Africa announced. Details ▶️ https://t.co/3Bscuq6Gri #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/0bHLCcbwTD— BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2025
Gill’s Injury Timeline
Gill suffered a neck spasm during the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens last month. The issue emerged only three balls into his opening innings, moments after he slog-swept a delivery for four. He retired hurt immediately and did not bat again in the match.
The 26-year-old was then ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati, where India faced a record 408-run defeat. Medical staff advised rest, forcing him to miss the ongoing ODI series as well.
|India vs South Africa T20I series schedule
|Sr No.
|Day
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Tuesday
|09/12/25
|19:00:00
|1st T20I
|Cuttack
|2
|Thursday
|11/12/25
|19:00:00
|2nd T20I
|New Chandigarh
|3
|Sunday
|14/12/25
|19:00:00
|3rd T20I
|Dharamsala
|4
|Wednesday
|17/12/25
|19:00:00
|4th T20I
|Lucknow
|5
|Friday
|19/12/25
|19:00:00
|5th T20I
|Ahmedabad
Hardik Pandya Returns After Lay-off
India have kept most of the squad that won the T20I series in Australia, with one major boost, Hardik Pandya returns after recovering from a left quadricep injury. The all-rounder last played in the Asia Cup final and recently impressed in domestic cricket, smashing an unbeaten 77 off 42 balls to lead Baroda to a successful chase in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. India T20I squad for SA series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar