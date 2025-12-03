Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Gill fit to return, Hardik Pandya rejoins India squad for SA T20I series

Gill fit to return, Hardik Pandya rejoins India squad for SA T20I series

India have kept most of the squad that won the T20I series in Australia, with one major boost, Hardik Pandya returns after recovering from a left quadricep injury.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Shubman Gill returns to action for India in the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, subject to final fitness approval from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. The board confirmed the update on Wednesday, marking a potential comeback after the opener’s recent injury setback.
Gill’s Injury Timeline

Also Read

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live score Raipur

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd ODI: Arshdeep removes Quinton early in 359 chase

Still from India's 2026 T20 WC jersey launch

BCCI reveals Indian team's jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Raipur

IND vs SA

IND vs SA live streaming: Where to watch 2nd ODI match in Raipur today?

Virat Kohli

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli slams back-to-back tons, brings up 53rd ODI century

Shubman Gill

Gill set to rejoin Indian team for T20I series vs South Africa: Reports

 
Gill suffered a neck spasm during the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens last month. The issue emerged only three balls into his opening innings, moments after he slog-swept a delivery for four. He retired hurt immediately and did not bat again in the match. 
 
The 26-year-old was then ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati, where India faced a record 408-run defeat. Medical staff advised rest, forcing him to miss the ongoing ODI series as well.   
India vs South Africa T20I series schedule
Sr No. Day Date Time (IST) Match Venue
1 Tuesday 09/12/25 19:00:00 1st T20I Cuttack
2 Thursday 11/12/25 19:00:00 2nd T20I New Chandigarh
3 Sunday 14/12/25 19:00:00 3rd T20I Dharamsala
4 Wednesday 17/12/25 19:00:00 4th T20I Lucknow
5 Friday 19/12/25 19:00:00 5th T20I Ahmedabad
 
Hardik Pandya Returns After Lay-off
 
India have kept most of the squad that won the T20I series in Australia, with one major boost, Hardik Pandya returns after recovering from a left quadricep injury. The all-rounder last played in the Asia Cup final and recently impressed in domestic cricket, smashing an unbeaten 77 off 42 balls to lead Baroda to a successful chase in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.  India T20I squad for SA series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar 

More From This Section

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana reprimanded by ICC for aggressive send-off to Brevis

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad stakes claim for regular ODI spot with maiden hundred vs SA

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test, playing 11

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test, playing 11, live match time, streaming

IND vs SA 2nd ODI

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

IND vs SA 2nd ODi pitch report Raipur stadium

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Raipur pitch report, key stadium stats

Topics : Shubman Gill India vs South Africa Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon