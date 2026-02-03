Australia vs England LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: Byrom strikes early as Dawkins deaprts on 1

Charles Lachmund opens the attack for Australia.
Ball 6: Full delivery with a hint of outswing, Joseph Moores gets right forward and defends it safely to point.
Ball 6 (wide): Short of a good length but straying down the leg-side. Wide called.
Ball 5: Full on leg from over the wicket, Moores clips it neatly but straight to square leg.
Ball 4: BJ Dawkins opens his account. Pitched up outside off, he drives on the front foot, gets a thick outside edge and the ball dribbles away to third man for a single.
Ball 4 (wide): Very full and sliding down leg, Dawkins shuffles across looking to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
Ball 3: Yorker-length delivery, Dawkins jams it straight back at the bowler.
Ball 2: Full ball that swings in late, Dawkins presses forward to drive but inside-edges it onto the back pad. Plenty of movement there.
Ball 1: Lachmund begins with a full toss. Dawkins is surprised, pokes at it loosely and the outside edge flies towards first slip, but lands safely.