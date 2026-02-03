Associate Sponsors

Australia vs England LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: Byrom strikes early as Dawkins deaprts on 1

ICC U19 World Cup semifinal LIVE UPDATES Australia vs England: The defending champions Australia will aim to keep their title defence alive with a semifinal win over England

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 1:39 PM IST
1:39 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England 40 for 1 after 9 overs

Aryan continues the attack for Australia

Ball 6: Length ball worked towards the leg-side, Ben Mayes closes the bat-face but gets a leading edge towards mid-off. They scamper through for a quick single.
 
Ball 5: On a good length on off, Mayes cuts hard but picks out cover. Dot ball.
 
Ball 4: Tossed up again, a little fuller, Mayes drives but can’t pierce the infield as mid-off fields comfortably. No run.
 
Ball 3: More flight on a fullish delivery at the stumps, Mayes stays compact and blocks it solidly off the front foot. Dot.
 
Ball 2: Shorter and drifting onto the pads, Aryan is punished. Mayes stands tall and whips it crisply through backward square leg for a boundary.
 
Ball 1: Full on the stumps to start the over, Joseph Moores clips it neatly through midwicket to rotate the strike.

1:35 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England 33 for 1 after 8 overs

Byrom continues the attack for Australia

Ball 6: Driven through the covers! Full delivery and Ben Mayes leans into it, punching it out to deep extra cover. They come back comfortably for two.
 
Ball 5: Fuller again and shaping away, Mayes is half-forward on the drive and gets a thick outside edge. Backward point takes it on the bounce. Dot ball.
 
Ball 4: Outswinger on a full length outside off and Mayes wisely shoulders arms. No run.
 
Ball 3: Angling in from a length, Moores stands tall to push but gets a bottom edge. It just misses the stumps and trickles past the keeper’s right. A relieved single.
 
Ball 2: Length ball on off, Moores punches it straight to cover. No run.
 
Ball 1: In the air but safe! Fuller than a length, angling in, Moores leans across and clips it sweetly wide of mid-on. Excellent timing and it races away for four.

1:32 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England 26 for 1 after 7 overs

Aryan Sharma comes in the attack for Australia

Ball 6: Quicker one on a fuller length, Ben Mayes chops it straight to mid-off. Dot ball.
 
Ball 5: Joseph Moores goes for the reverse-sweep again, gets a top-edge that flies fine of short third man. Just the single.
 
Ball 4: Fullish delivery on leg, Moores pushes it gently into midwicket. No run.
 
Ball 3: Tossed up and full just outside off, Moores executes the reverse-sweep over the infield. Backward point gives chase and does brilliantly to flick it back, limiting them to two.
 
Ball 3 (wide): Pitched around leg and spins further down leg. Left alone, called wide.
 
Ball 2: Over the wicket, flighted and full just outside off, Moores comes forward and defends it to short midwicket. Dot ball.
 
Ball 1: Round the wicket to start, flat delivery on the stumps and Ben Mayes punches it down to long-on to rotate the strike.

1:28 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England 21 for 1 after 6 overs

Byrom continues the attack for Australia

Ball 6: Fullish delivery on the pads, Joseph Moores gets half-forward and works it calmly into midwicket. Dot ball.
 
Ball 5: Back of a length drifting onto the pads, Moores tucks it wristily backward of square. It balloons slightly, bringing a brief cry of “catch”, but it lands safely wide of square leg and they collect two.
 
Ball 4: Moores charges down the track to a length ball shaping away and punches it crisply to point. No run.
 
Ball 3: Inswinging length delivery, played with soft hands by Moores into the square-leg region. Dot.
 
Ball 2: Short of a length outside off, Ben Mayes opens the face and steers it down to third man to rotate the strike.
 
Ball 1: Hip-high short ball and Mayes is right onto it. Shuffles across, waits for it, and rolls his wrists superbly to pull over square leg for a classy four.

1:24 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England 14 for 1 after 5 overs

Charles continues the attack for Australia

Ball 6: Length ball from Lachmund, Joseph Moores stays compact and turns it towards square leg. No run taken.
 
Ball 5: Full delivery pushed to mid-off. Moores initially sets off but sends Ben Mayes back in time. A direct hit at the bowler’s end could have spelled trouble. Dot ball.
 
Ball 4: Width on offer and Moores flashes hard at it, looking for the cut, but the ball beats the outside edge. No run.
 
Ball 3: Pitched up to Ben Mayes, who drives it to the left of mid-off. The fielder slides across to cut it off, but they manage a single.
 
Ball 2: Inswinging low full toss on leg. Moores looks to flick, misses, and there’s a half-hearted lbw appeal. It’s sliding down and likely brushes the pad or inside edge as they scamper through for a run.
 
Ball 1: Length ball angling in, Moores works it to square leg. A slight fumble in the deep, but the batters decide against the single. Dot ball.

1:21 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England 12 for 1 after 4 overs

Byrom continues the attack for Australia. 

Ball 6: Short of a good length, Ben Mayes gets forward and presents a solid defence, pushing it out towards point. Dot ball.
 
Ball 5: Good length delivery shaping away outside off, Mayes judges it well and leaves it alone. No run.
 
Ball 4: Full around off, Joseph Moores knocks it gently towards mid-off and sets off immediately. Sharp running brings a single.
 
Ball 3: Full and straight on the stumps, Moores looks to push-drive but finds mid-on. No run. (One slip in place.)
 
Ball 2: Length ball on middle, Mayes walks forward and across, bunting it softly to the right of mid-on for a single. (Two slips now in position.)
 
Ball 1: Very full inswinger, Moores clips it neatly between midwicket and square leg and scampers through for a quick single.
 
Extra: Inswinger down the leg side, Moores flicks and misses and the umpire signals wide — Byrom concedes his first run.

1:15 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England 8 for 1 after 3 overs

Charles continues the attack for Australia. 

Ball 6: Lachmund pulls his length back and angles it in, Ben Mayes stays compact and blocks it safely. Dot ball.
 
Ball 5: Full delivery, Mayes shuffles across and clips it straight to midwicket. No run.
 
Ball 4: FOUR! Ben Mayes is off the mark in style. Fuller than a length, he walks forward and across, using his wrists beautifully to flick it through the gap between square leg and midwicket.
 
Ball 3: Full and angling into off, Joseph Moores is half-forward to defend but gets an inside edge that trickles away to backward square leg for a single.
 
Ball 2: Overpitched outside off and swinging late, Moores reaches out to drive but fails to make contact. Dot ball.
 
Ball 1: Low full toss from round the wicket, Moores looks to flick, misses, and is struck on the pad. A half-hearted lbw appeal follows, but it was sliding down leg.

1:13 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Byrom strikes; England 3 for 1 after 2 overs

Will Byrom comes in the attack for Australia. 

Ball 6: Short from Will Byrom, Ben Mayes walks across and stands tall to block it solidly into the off-side. A dot to finish, and Byrom begins with a wicket-maiden.
 
Ball 5: OUT! Good length outside off that holds its line. BJ Dawkins stays in his crease and pokes with an opened bat-face, only to get a thick outside edge. Oliver Peake crouches low at first slip and snaffles it cleanly. Dawkins departs.
 
Ball 4: Shortened length, Dawkins walks across to push into the off-side but inside-edges it towards square leg. No run.
 
Ball 3: Fuller in length and swinging away, Dawkins strides forward and across to defend it to cover-point.
 
Ball 2: Short of a length, Dawkins defends from the crease and the ball rolls gently towards the keeper.
 
Ball 1: Beaten! Extra bounce from a short of length, Dawkins stands tall to force it through the off-side but the ball seams away past the outside edge.

1:06 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England 3 for 0 after 1 over

Charles Lachmund opens the attack for Australia. 

Ball 6: Full delivery with a hint of outswing, Joseph Moores gets right forward and defends it safely to point.
 
Ball 6 (wide): Short of a good length but straying down the leg-side. Wide called.
 
Ball 5: Full on leg from over the wicket, Moores clips it neatly but straight to square leg.
 
Ball 4: BJ Dawkins opens his account. Pitched up outside off, he drives on the front foot, gets a thick outside edge and the ball dribbles away to third man for a single.
 
Ball 4 (wide): Very full and sliding down leg, Dawkins shuffles across looking to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
 
Ball 3: Yorker-length delivery, Dawkins jams it straight back at the bowler.
 
Ball 2: Full ball that swings in late, Dawkins presses forward to drive but inside-edges it onto the back pad. Plenty of movement there.
 
Ball 1: Lachmund begins with a full toss. Dawkins is surprised, pokes at it loosely and the outside edge flies towards first slip, but lands safely.

12:57 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Match underway

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 first semifinal between Australia and England is now underway.

12:50 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Pitch report

The match will be played on the same surface used for the England–Bangladesh fixture. With no breeze around at the moment and visible dry patches that have baked under the sun, conditions are expected to be challenging. The pitch looks slow and could deteriorate further, meaning batting is unlikely to be straightforward and bowlers may come into play as the game progresses.

12:42 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England playing 11 for the match

England U19 playing 11: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French

12:40 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Australia playing 11 for the match

Australia U19 playing 11: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund

12:32 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England win the toss

England win the toss and opt to bat first.

12:22 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Toss timing

The toss for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 first semifinal between Australia and England will take place at 12:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

