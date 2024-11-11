Australia vs India 1st Test: Rahul to open in Rohit's absence - Gambhir

With the first Test against Australia set to kick off on November 22 at Perth’s Optus Stadium, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has hinted at KL Rahul stepping up to open in case of Rohit Sharma’s unavailability. Addressing the media before departing for Australia, Gambhir confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah would captain the side if Rohit is unable to feature in the series opener.

However, Gambhir also said that there has not been any confirmation about Rohit's availability yet.

"At the moment, there is no confirmation but we will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully, he's going to be available, but everything we're going to get to know at the start of the series," Gambhir said at a press conference in Mumbai.

"Obviously there is [Abhimanyu] Easwaran and there is KL [Rahul] there. So we will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available," Gambhir added.

"There are options there, it's not that there are no options there. There are quite a few options in the squad. Once it gets closer to the first Test match, we'll plan and play the best playing XI that's going to do the job for us." Gambhir added further.

Ponting’s Jibe on Kohli Draws Gambhir’s Fire

Amid preparations, Gambhir fired back at Australian legend Ricky Ponting, who questioned Virat Kohli's form, citing his struggle to score just two Test centuries in the past five years. Gambhir dismissed Ponting’s remarks, urging him to focus on Australian cricket instead.

"What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I have no concerns whatsoever about Virat or Rohit," Gambhir said, expressing full confidence in Kohli’s ability to deliver.

Ponting, speaking on the ICC Review, had described Kohli's recent Test record as a “concern” but acknowledged his potential to thrive against Australia. “You don’t question the greats of the game. If there’s a time for Kohli to turn it around, it’d be this series,” Ponting remarked.

Rohit and Kohli's Form Under Scrutiny

Kohli’s recent dip in form has been a talking point, with the star batter managing an average of 31.68 over the past five years, a stark contrast to his dominance from 2016 to 2019. Rohit Sharma, too, has faced criticism after modest performances in India’s 0-3 loss to New Zealand.

However, Gambhir remains unfazed, highlighting the duo's resilience and hunger. "They have achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to do so. Their work ethic and passion are what matter most,” he said.

India ready for all conditions Down Under

Reflecting on the upcoming five-Test series, Gambhir shrugged off concerns about Australian pitch conditions. "It doesn’t matter if they prepare green tops or spin-friendly tracks. If we play to our potential, we can beat anyone on any wicket," he asserted.

The tour is not just about reclaiming dominance—it’s about redemption after a tough series against New Zealand. With Gambhir’s confidence and bold declarations setting the tone, India’s campaign in Australia promises high drama and intense competition.